Intrommune Therapeutics Featured at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based biotechnology company developing patient-friendly food allergy therapies for peanut and other food allergies delivered via the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy treatment platform, is proud to announce its participation in three upcoming conferences:



Intrommune Therapeutics CEO, Michael Nelson, will present at all three of these virtual conferences.

“As we continue to drive our lead compound through the development process, we are committed to keeping the investment and scientific communities updated on our progress,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “We are rapidly moving INT301 through the development process, and we are excited about its potential for improving the lives of people affected by peanut allergy.”

For more information about Intrommune and its events calendar, please visit: http://www.intrommune.com/upcoming-events

INT301

Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is being developed for the treatment of peanut allergies. INT301’s unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy and is delivered via a fully-functional toothpaste, protecting them in the event of accidental ingestion. Approximately 6 million people, including an estimated 1.7 million children, have peanut allergy in the U.S. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first allergy immunotherapy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve the delivery of allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers biologically active compounds to the areas of the oral mucosa that have the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective, and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

The Keiretsu Forum, a global investment community of accredited angel investors, has engaged in a thorough diligence process with Intrommune and has issued a positive report. To access this report, please visit: http://www.intrommune.com/keiretsu-dd.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com.

