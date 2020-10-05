Colorado Association Services Vice President Appointed to Colorado Legislative Action Committee

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa® company, announces Amy Bazinet, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has been appointed to the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Colorado Legislative Action Committee (CLAC) for the 2020-2022 term.

Formed in 1994, the CAI Colorado Legislative Action Committee is a volunteer committee consisting of community management professionals serving community associations. The committee advocates in Colorado by identifying community issues, monitoring pending legislation, and setting legislative priorities. In addition, they build relationships with and educate state legislators, providing invaluable advice when community association issues arise.

Ms. Bazinet has been involved in the community management industry for more than 10 years. Her vast industry experience includes working in a variety of capacities, from general manager, to association business manager, to her current position at Colorado Association Services as vice president. She earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

“We are proud that Amy has been appointed to sit on the Colorado Legislative Action Committee,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “It is a huge honor to have one of our valued members serve the industry in this way. Amy’s vast industry knowledge and her advocacy for community associations will be an asset to the committee.”

