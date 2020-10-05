Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ OFFENSE COMMITTED IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020, 0609 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boro Hill Rd. in the Town of Monkton

VIOLATIONS:

-Domestic Assault

-Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Ernest Bregman                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/05/2020 at 0609 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight that occurred in the Town of Monkton.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Ernest Bergman (31) of Monkton had assaulted a household member in the presence of a juvenile.

 

Bergman was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later to the Middlebury courthouse to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 5th, 2020 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

