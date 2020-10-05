North American 2020 LPG Almanac Market Data Research Report Available Now
OCTOBER 6, 2020
North American 2020 LPG Almanac Market Data Research Report Available Now
CALGARY, AB, CANADA - Sulpetro Inc. is pleased to announce the 2020 release of the LPG Almanac, an ongoing market data study which offers a detailed compilation of statistics, up-to-date facts and figures on everything you need to know about Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) production & facilities in North America.
The LPG Almanac has been updated continuously since 1977, effectively helping companies meet the demands of the NGL market. This important ongoing micro-economic study is divided into five volumes geographically, providing a data-sheet on every plant in the US and Canada handling or producing natural gas liquids. For gas processing plants and oil refineries, the datasheet provides four years' historical gas throughput for each plant and its associated NGL/LPG production. Each data sheet describes the gas plant in terms of history, processes, capacity, location, logistics (including pipeline, rail and truck connections), ownership and contact details.
“We are proud to bring the 43rd edition of the LPG Almanac to digital print during these unprecedented times,” said Chris Nendsa, Sulpetro’s Vice President of Business Development. “For over four decades, this highly-valuable and significant document has provided quality market research to government agencies, our industry partners, clients and market analysts on the North American natural gas liquids(NGL) marketplace.”
Dedicated to serving their clients, Sulpetro also offers consulting services, delivering custom-tailored services upon request. Working collaboratively with your team, they support your company in making market decisions with the highest business value. Their in-house staff has extensive expertise in market studies, econometric analysis, competitor analysis, and decision-support tools to assist your business development team.
Sulpetro is a data firm specializing in NGL market intelligence and analytics company operating since 1983, producing the Natural-Gas-Liquids (NGL) Supply Yearbook and the Liquids-Petroleum-Gas (LPG) Almanac. Together their team brings more than 50 years of oil and gas experience to their clients.
For more information and to purchase your copy of the LPG Almanac, visit www.sulpetro.com.
Contact:
Christopher Nendsa, P. Eng, MBA
VP, Business Development
(403) 919-7785
cnendsa@sulpetro.com
Sulpetro
600, 600 - 6th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
T2P 0S5
Charlotte Kingsford
Sulpetro Inc.
+1 4036197785
