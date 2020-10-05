Environmental Assessment Worksheet comment period ends Oct. 14 for Hwy 52 southbound improvement project (Oct. 5, 2020)

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – The public is reminded that there is still time to review the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) on proposed improvements to southbound Hwy 52 between Cannon Falls and Zumbrota. The EAW was released Sept. 14. The comment period ends Oct. 14.

The EAW outlines the project’s need, purpose and anticipated social, economic and environmental impacts. It also identifies mitigation measures to lessen the impacts of the project.

The MnDOT project is being constructed to improve the Hwy 52 southbound pavement and motorist safety and includes the following primary components: regrading and repaving of southbound lanes from 2 miles south of Cannon Falls to 2 miles north of Zumbrota, repaving northbound Hwy 52 from 1.1 miles north of Hwy 60 west to 1.3 miles north of Goodhue County Road 7, construct an interchange at Hwy 52 and Hwy 57/Goodhue County Road 8, replace southbound bridge over the North Fork Zumbro River, replace the Hwy 60 bridges over Hwy 52, add snow drift mitigation and close some at-grade access points. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2021.

The EAW is available electronically at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements/. Paper copies are available upon request by contacting MnDOT Project Manager Jai Kalsy at 507-286-7545 or jai.kalsy@state.mn.us.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

The 30-day public comment period began Sept. 14, 2020, and ends Oct 14, 2020. Individuals or representatives of organizations are encouraged to submit written comments on the EAW through Oct. 14, 2020. They may be sent to MnDOT Project Manager Jai Kalsy at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or jai.kalsy@state.mn.us.

For more information, please visit: mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements.

To request this document in an alternative format: Call 651-366-4720 or email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.

###