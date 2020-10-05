Governor Bullock Statement on Federal Court Affirming Vote by Mail and Early Voting in Montana

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding a decision by the United States District Court for the District of Montana that affirms the decisions by local counties to expand vote by mail and early voting in Montana for the November election.

“There is nothing more sacred in our democracy than the right to vote, and no duty of government more important than to keep its citizens safe,” said Governor Bullock. “I’m pleased that today’s decision will enable hundreds of thousands of Montanans to vote safely – in person or by mail – this coming election. Montanans can rest assured that our local election administrators will preserve the security and integrity of the election process.”

The Court’s decision is the first in the country that follows a full trial on efforts to undermine mail ballots. The Court rejected all of the claims against Montana’s early voting and mail ballot option.

In August, Governor Bullock issued a directive to ensure all eligible Montanans can safely vote in the 2020 November election by allowing counties, at their discretion, to expand vote by mail and early voting. Forty-six of Montana’s fifty-six counties opted to do so, and all counties are required to offer in person voting and take precautions to protect from COVID-19. This was the same directive issued for the June primary election.

