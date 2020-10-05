5-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber Partners with Yardstick Management to serve as the Head of Strategic Partnerships
EINPresswire.com/ -- https://yardstickmanagement.com/Yardstick Management, the nation's leading Black-owned management consulting firm, is proud to announce its new partnership with The Webber Group and former professional basketball player, Chris Webber. Webber will serve as the lead of strategic business relationships and as an image consultant, aiding Yardstick in expanding an already growing Rolodex of clients that includes Netflix, Playboy, Facebook, Amazon, LinkedIn, Klaviyo, and many more.
The Detroit native had a successful 15-year career in the NBA, playing for the Sacramento Kings, the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors. Webber also holds the title of producer, establishing his own multimedia production company with Directors Guild of America and Emmy Award-winner, Peter Gilbert.
“I am taking on this role because I have followed and admired Dr. Parson’s career path for some time now, and I have seen what his team is capable of accomplishing. My aim is to make Yardstick Management a multibillion dollar firm and a revolutionary brand that companies will actively seek out for hire. We are excited that we have the opportunity to make global change for those who look like me to receive a seat at the table, and I am eager to do my part in making that happen.”
Championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, Webber has made it a pivotal point in his career to give back to underprivileged youth and their families through his various foundations and to provide mentorship and encouragement to residents of his hometown, Detroit, as well as to other cities across the United States.
“Chris has proven his talents on and off the court, in business and philanthropy. With his extensive background in public relations management, he will be an excellent addition to the Yardstick family, and an essential piece of our growth strategy, “ said Founder and Managing Partner, Ebbie Parsons. “I am overjoyed to get the opportunity to work with him and deconstruct the systems of corporate America that hold people of color back.”
About Yardstick Management
Yardstick Management was established in 2012 as a global strategic management consulting firm that provides comprehensive solutions to mission-driven organizations from conception to realization. It has serviced over 65 companies, government agencies, municipalities, and higher education institutions in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit yardstickmanagement.com.
For Yardstick Management media inquiries, contact Jasmine Johnson at jasmine@yardstickmanagement.com.
