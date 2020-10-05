/EIN News/ -- Ontario, Canada, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mindful Media Announces 20 Mindful Thought Leaders Guiding Us Into A Better 2021

Mindfulness is defined as “the quality of being present and fully engaged with whatever we’re doing at the moment - free from distraction or judgment, and aware of our thoughts and feelings without getting caught up in them.” Though this definition is clear to understand, it is much harder for many to put into practice. Mindfulness requires moment-to-moment awareness, which is the product of training, meditation, and consciousness. Suffice to say, mindfulness is seldom achieved without internal reflection guided by external assistance. This realization has led to an immense boom in the coaching and mentoring industry in recent years, as individuals struggle to achieve mindfulness individually and seek the help of experts to guide them there.



In the U.S. alone, the coaching industry is estimated to be valued at $2 billion, with studies showing that executives and entrepreneurs who use a coach see their net income increase by an average of 46%. Financial gain aside, coaching and mentoring as offered by mindful thought leaders is known to increase a sense of purpose through personal and professional fulfillment. The decision to employ professional assistance in the journey to obtaining mindfulness is a no brainer, and the benefits are seemingly endless. The challenge, however, is finding the right mindfulness leader, which is why we’ve curated this list of 20 mindful thought leaders offering a diverse array of services to help guide us into a better 2021.



Dr. Joe Dispenza



Lecturer, Educator, & Author

International lecturer, researcher, and corporate consultant are just a few titles held by Dr. Joe Dispenza. The widely known educator is driven by the belief that everyone has the potential to achieve greatness. As a researcher, Dispenza utilizes his passion for exploring the science behind spontaneous remissions to help others suffering from illnesses and chronic conditions. His knowledge has gripped the attention of a global audience, as he teaches people to rewire their brains and recondition their bodies to result in lasting positive changes leading to a fulfilled life.



Dispenza shares his love for self-help and healing through various online courses, as well as workshops and retreats. Whether he is helping global businesses boost productivity in the workplace or simply inspiring people to rise to their full potential, Dispenza offers three-day, five-day, and seven-day customized workshops. For those who are unable to attend his events, Dispenza brings his tactics directly into the home with his NY Times best-selling books on the power of healing thoughts, transforming one’s own life, and the human ability to heal without traditional medicine. “When you invest in yourself, you invest in your future,” said Dispenza in his YouTube video, ‘5 Steps to Change your Life.’



Deepak Chopra



Founder of The Chopra Foundation & Chopra Global

Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, is a world-renowned advocate for alternative medicine and personal transformation. Deepak has devoted his life to creating a more joyful and healthy world by promoting peace to all human beings. After leaving behind his career in Western medicine, Deepak’s 1993 NY Times best-selling book, Ageless Body, Timeless Mind, put him at the forefront of the self-help industry and he quickly became one of the most prominent gurus in the world.



The Chopra Foundation has a firm mission to advance mind/body spiritual healing and education, which Deepak leads through humanitarian efforts like youth mentorships, community empowerment, and feeding the hungry. Considering himself more of a “healer” than a doctor, Deepak preaches his beliefs to his enormous following through articles, podcasts, videos, and television appearances. With his Deepak belief that the answers to human health and happiness can be found internally, Deepak has been a spiritual advisor and meditation teacher for celebrities like Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Oprah Winfrey. “Make your own well-being the start of global wellness,” Deepak states on his website.



Lisa Nichols



CEO & Motivational Speaker

As one of the world’s most-requested motivational speakers, Lisa Nichols has reached a global audience of nearly 80 million people, coaching them through inspiration and motivation. The founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc., reflects on her experience as a struggling single mom on public assistance to becoming a millionaire entrepreneur. She educates her followers on how to uncover the courage and determination necessary to overcome hardship, discovering untapped talents and infinite potential along the way.



Today, the author of six bestselling books and sensational media personality uses her expansive platform to share her messages with the masses, teaching her global audience how to accomplish unfathomable goals. Through her workshops and program, Lisa provides her fans with advice on how to create and follow a blueprint for success. She has appeared as a guest on many recognized talk shows, including Oprah, The Today Show, The Dr. Phil Show, and The Steve Harvey Show to name a few. Lisa’s work inspires her audience to reach for their biggest possible dreams, a mindset she has fully incorporated into the success of her own life, leading her audience by example.



Marisa Peer



Bestselling Author & Public Speaker

There are few speakers today that have the wide experience and stellar reputation of Marisa Peer. Named ‘Britain’s Best Therapist’ by Men’s Health magazine, Marisa has spent over three decades treating a client list that includes international superstars, CEOs, Royalty, and Olympic athletes. Her engaging and amusing talks are peppered with anecdotes from an unparalleled career in which she has helped thousands of people to overcome profound personal issues. A bestselling author of five books, Marisa’s USP is that she teaches “simple steps that produce dramatic and life-changing results.” She seamlessly brings her one-of-a-kind therapy room techniques to the podium, leaving her audiences both transfixed and transformed. When she reveals her fundamental rule – that all our emotional and personal problems come from us believing that we’re not ‘enough’ – and explains how to overcome it, the results are tremendous and dramatic.



Training early in her career as a child psychologist, Marisa later earned further qualifications from the Hypnosis Training Institute of Los Angeles and the Pritikin Longevity Centre. In addition to being a national magazine columnist, she has appeared on major media outlets and television shows including GMTV, Lorraine Kelly, This Morning, Sky News, ITV News, BBC News, Channel 4 News, BBC Radio, Supersize Versus Superskinny, Celebrity Fit Club, Celebrity Big Brother, Today Show and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. She has appeared on countless television programs and news channels in America, Scandinavia, Japan, Africa, and throughout Europe.

Stacy Raske



Bestselling Author & Public Speaker

Stacy Raske is a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Iraq War Veteran, international success coach and leadership mentor, and business consultant. She has spent the past five years leaning into and learning from her trauma and addiction recovery journey to deeply understand the role of beliefs, boundaries, and balance in self-sabotage and success. Her Amazon #1 bestselling book, Be a Boss & Fire That Bitch: Quiet Your Inner Critic & Finally Believe You’re GOOD ENOUGH, chronicles her recovery journey along with the powerful lessons she learned for authentic living, leadership, and success.



Her mission is to shift the social and cultural narrative surrounding ambitious, high-performing Alpha Women by helping them shift from intimidating to influential leaders through unlocking their full authenticity and visibility, hiring their inner rebel, and balancing their power with more divine feminine energy. This allows them to finally shatter the invisible ceiling, leave a bigger impact and legacy, and experience unconditional success in every aspect of their life, loves, and livelihood. Passionate about riding her motorcycle and travel, Stacy believes that "everything we need to be successful is already within us, we just need to get out of our own way." She lives in Tampa, Florida with her husband, Jeffry, and their three cats.



Clifton Carmody, ICF-ACC, CMT-P



Founder of MNDFL LDR

Clifton Carmody is a highly regarded mindfulness instructor and coach, passionate about creating Mindful Leaders that make their businesses and world a better place. 20 years ago at the beginning of his mindfulness journey, a brief intimate meeting with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, sowed the seed for Clifton to teach other executives the benefits of mindfulness and conscious leadership principles in business. Through creating thoughtful leaders that do what's right for ALL stakeholders, Clifton coaches leaders to contribute to their community and planet as well as the bottom line. His purpose is to support leaders to make meaningful and lasting changes in the transformation of themselves, society, and the organizations they serve.



Before Coaching, Clifton consulted, created, and ran many successful restaurants and hotels throughout the nation’s destination spots such as Miami, Las Vegas, Southern California, and Aspen. Rising into executive positions in the most successful companies through a commitment to financial and guest excellence, Clifton has run locations with Morton's Restaurant Group and Hilton, as well as developed a restaurant group with a James Beard Award-Winning chef. He is also recognized as a leader in the non-profit sector, regularly requested to guest lecture at the respected hospitality program at the largest institution of higher education in the United States, Miami-Dade College. His corporate success and passion for sustainability and community development are palpable in the coaching techniques he implements, proven effective by the exemplary leaders that his program creates.



Kai Van Bodhi



Founder of Pathway of Power

Kai Van Bodhi is a pioneer in Holistic Medicine, integrating both Ancient Alchemy and Modern Neuroscience into a complete and accessible pathway to unlocking human potential. Through his coaching program, Pathway of Power, Kai guides clients to overcome the addictions and distractions of the modern world to experience flow and peak productivity. With a master’s degree in Oriental Medicine, Kai incorporates the use of meditation, Taiichi, qigong, and mind-body exercises in his coaching and teaching methods to train participants to develop optimal self-awareness to pinpoint what is depleting their energy source.



After spending 15 years studying with Masters in the Far East, learning the language, and becoming an insider in traditions often inaccessible to Western students, Kai has been transmitting ancient technologies infused with modern science to thousands of people in live events, group coaching programs, and one-to-one mentorships. Through studying the ways ancient alchemists, who Kai recognizes as the original “biohackers”, he coaches high achieving entrepreneurs, leaders, and visionary game-changers to incorporate micro-doses of these highly effective practices into their busy lives for more fulfillment, flow, and success on all levels. Kai's "MBA Breathwork" and "Power Leak Assessment" enable anyone in the world to determine the source of major energy leaks and learn how to use breathwork to enter a state of high energy, clarity, and focus in minutes, with training found on his website.



Kylie Ryan



Founder of My Mind Coach

Kylie Ryan is a Master Mindset Coach and Holistic Coach Trainer who supports coaches to unleash their SuperCoach abilities by uniting their Higher Wisdom with Strategic Coaching skill mastery to get transformational results for themselves and their clients. The coach for coaches specializes in working with passionate professional change-makers who are committed to creating positive change locally and globally. Kylie is passionate about uniting the divide in coaching that roughly falls into 2 camps: inner world and outer world. Inner world coaches consist of intuitive leaders and mindset coaches, whereas the outer world consists of strategic coaches in business and fitness. Through uniting these two coaching styles, Kylie trains coaches to create sustainable and holistic success, promoting integrity, impact, income, and influence.



After her own personal health and life transformation 16 years ago, Kylie became a passionate student of Human Behaviour Change and Sustainable Transformation. Over the years, she has helped thousands of clients through her coaching approach that focuses on how to heal emotional pain, improve health, develop strong relationships, grow businesses, and become confident, powerful leaders. Now she trains and mentors coaches to get incredible results with their clients too in her SuperCoach Training Academy. The devoted wife and loving mother of two young children is based out of Sydney Australia, where she offers her coaching and training services through her SuperCoach Training Academy, NLP Certification, and private coaching to Entrepreneurs and Business Coaches who struggle with anxiety and stress.



Maria Wendt



Entrepreneur & Business Coach

Maria Wendt is a highly sought-after business coach whose strengths lie in helping ambitious female entrepreneurs gain clients and make money. Through mentoring a community of 100,000+ business owners, 40,000 of which are active members of her popular Facebook Group, Maria teaches her following exactly how to build a profitable online business by drawing on her personal successes. Maria is raising the glass ceiling known to limit female financial success, leading by example in showing women what can be available and how to achieve it.



Since 2009, Maria has been devoted to researching the psychology of sales and marketing, coming to the realization that the best online businesses are built on a strong foundation of leveraged, custom systems to consistently attract clients. Maria then leveraged this research into a million-dollar online consultancy company that helps female entrepreneurs simplify the process of making money online. “These days, anyone can have a successful online business and I love spending my days showing ambitious women how to start, grow and scale their online business,” said Maria in a recent Forbes article.



Danielle Gray



Founder of Mindset to Manifest

Danielle Gray, founder of Mindset to Manifest, is a Mindset and Manifestation Coach, Universal Law Mentor, and Transformational Teacher. Danielle inspires hundreds of women from all over the world by sharing her personal transformation, which saw her go from being broke, over-extended, and unhappy in general, to earning a 6-figure salary and living a fulfilling life on her terms. She encourages her followers to buckle down and do the work required in order to take control of their lives through inspiration, encouragement, and guidance.



Danielle shares her love of personal growth and her successes in manifesting with a community of incredible souls on Facebook. She puts on 5- and 6-day workshops almost monthly to share her 6-step process for successful manifestation. This process allows members to exit the cycle of self-sabotage by embracing the inherent ability to manifest any experience into a reality. Her signature program, Manifestation Mindset Mastery, sits firmly on a foundation of subconscious reprogramming to rid individuals of limiting beliefs, encouraging the embodiment of a higher self through taking inspired action that an exceptional life is within reach.



Rudi Riekstins

Founder of Energetic Business Consulting

Rudi Riekstins coaches his clients on how to become the most successful person they know, instructing and inspiring them to not just survive, but to thrive in any environment, situation, and relationship. He advocates that the only way to achieve this is by bringing mindfulness and consciousness into every aspect of daily life, especially within business. The four pillars of his coaching philosophy include Leadership, Success Coaching, Accountability, and Sales Training. Through instilling these fundamentals, Rudi believes that everyone, from the individual, to a startup venture, to a large corporation, should be thriving!



Rudi has spent the last twenty years coaching and building highly successful teams, shifting company cultures, and increasing productivity and dollars by connecting people to their inner purpose. Creating four start-ups before the age of thirty, he has a passion for both people and business. Rudi is the co-founder of InPower University and the co-founder of the spiritual lifestyle brand, Divine Awakening Space. He’s highly regarded in the coaching community for the positive personal financial impact he provides clients, curating the personalized plan coaching members to step into their full power with freedom, abundance, and joy.



Marie Zimenoff



CEO of Career Thought Leaders & Resume Writing Academy



Marie Zimenoff is an inspiring entrepreneur, speaker, and leader who is passionate about raising the bar for the career services industry globally. As the CEO of both Career Thought Leaders and Resume Writing Academy, Marie knows career services have the power to change lives. She began her professional career as an advisor and recruiter for the Colorado State University mechanical engineering graduate program while completing her Master of Education in Human Resource Studies and Career & Counseling Development.



In 2008—the peak of the Great Recession—Marie left the university to start her business. Inspired by a passion to make a difference in the industry, she trains career professionals around the globe in resume writing, career coaching, and business development.

She has delivered hundreds of career and leadership development programs, designed curriculum, and provided staff training in workforce, corrections, university, community college, and business environments. Through her radio show, The Career Confidante, and her live video series, Career Thought Leaders, Marie advises individuals on how to navigate career challenges and obtain purposeful employment opportunities.

Melinda Fouts



Founder of Success Starts With You

Author of Cognitive Enlightenment and professional speaker, Melinda Fouts brings to the coaching world over 20 years of experience as a psychotherapist. She leverages her strengths and insights from her psychology background to help leaders and managers in all aspects of being successful. As the owner and founder of Success Starts With You, Melinda’s coaching program is based on the premise that you are already successful. Increasing self-awareness to increase emotional intelligence and unlocking blind spots are paramount to continued success. With a Ph.D. in Jungian Psychology and a Masters in Psychology, Melinda is certified to administer the EQi – 2.0, the MBTI, and a variety of leadership assessments to help bring more awareness and identify what areas need development.



Melinda has developed unique and innovative techniques from her background to help clients reach higher heights, providing coaching for leaders and managers seeking to improve their professional presence and perform at their fullest potential. Through offering her coaches services on digital forums, Melinda is accessible on a global scale, providing tangible value to her clients through her unique craft to fine-tune leadership development for peak performance. She resides in Colorado with her big, beautiful dog, Stryder, where she advocates for her clients to discover peace within in order to promote peace worldwide.

Stephanie Pierucci

Founder of Manifesting Secrets

Many desire a life of deep peace, love, and purpose; but old patterns often get in the way. Thankfully, those patterns can be scientifically rewired. Stephanie Pierucci shares how to do this through her work as the founder of Manifesting Secrets and co-founder of Brain Flow Yoga. Stephanie teaches men and women worldwide how to heal stress with gentle breathwork, meditation, and movement tools that take minutes, not hours, every day. After experiencing an assault that left her physically and emotionally traumatized, Stephanie read The Secret and tried to use the law of attraction to bring peace to her life; but her pain continued. That’s when Stephanie devoted herself to understanding the actual science behind manifestation. Almost overnight, Stephanie experienced a near-miraculous freedom from pain in her mind and body, following which she began studying with dozens of experts in neuroscience and psychology.



Stephanie’s clients enjoy deep peace of mind, restorative sleep, and radiant confidence with the simple techniques found in neuroplasticity that she’s developed with her scientific board of experts. She refers to her work with Manifesting Secrets as “demystifying” manifestation because with science comes the confidence that you aren’t “crossing your fingers”, but making real material changes on the neurological level. Manifesting Secrets and Brain Flow Yoga are exploding with support, even being mentioned by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi this past spring. Stephanie has authored several books on manifestation, spirituality, and yoga and is raising an effervescent five-year son as a single parent without the use of televisions or iPads. Together, the duo loves camping, rock climbing, hiking, and enjoying the mountains of Aspen Colorado where they live.



Ashley Good



Master Coach & Mentor

Ashley Good is the go-to coach and mentor for conscious and driven business owners and senior executives who have already achieved traditional success and are ready to explore uncharted waters and activate an intelligence that takes them beyond the limitations of the mind, yielding a quantum leap in success governed by possibility, not probability. Her clients call her “brilliant”, “life-changing”, “phenomenal” and “beyond imagination”. Ashley is a master coach and mentor, an official member of the Forbes Coaching Council, a regular contributing writer for Forbes, and the author of KISS Your Business and the upcoming book and program Activate Superpower. Featured as the pioneer coach in the first season of the Binge Networks digital television series Commando Coach, Ashley is highly regarded in the coaching community.



Ashley has worked with Business Breakthroughs International (a Tony Robbins company); ActionCOACH, the leading and largest Business Coaching Franchise in the world, and Robbins Research International where she was a Peak Performance Results Coach for the clients of Tony Robbins. Come 2021, Ashley will be offering mentoring packages for a small handful of qualified applicants, in addition to an easily-accessible monthly membership program based loosely around the childhood game ‘Truth or Dare’. In the meantime, she’s created a fun and easy 28-day mindfulness challenge to help prospective clients make a series of small shifts that will help them feel the benefits of mindfulness in action.

Natalia Kern



Entrepreneur, CEO, & Mentor

Natalia Kern is a former International cover model and writer, former Ms. Bikini Universe, and now a successful entrepreneur as well as mentor to female entrepreneurs. Through reflecting on her own entrepreneurial experience, Natalia is helping her fellow female mentees to balance life and work via process designing their life script with intention, reverse engineering their vision of success, and releasing the uncontrollable blocking their joy today. As the co-founder of the Project: In Charge with Sandi Glandt, Natalia has helped to create a platform for success-driven female entrepreneurs, working moms, and business owners to maximize their potential through connecting and collaborating within a supportive and prosperous community.



The successful CEO & Founder of a Kern Cosmetics skincare line, KATYA LOVE, lives between Miami and San Diego with her husband, Frank Kern, and four children and bonus-children. Natalia embraces her full life as a CEO, wife, and mother with the mindset that success is an algorithm of self-identifying patterns that can be deconstructed and modeled, and fulfillment is the alignment between the heart, vision, and process. Her work is guided by the belief that “It’s all about the path we give ourselves the courage to imagine and the permission to build.”



Georgie Hubbard

Founder of mindbodytolead

Georgie Hubbard is the vivacious founder of mindbodytolead, a coaching platform that advocates for The 3 To Lead: Movement, Meals, and Mindset. As both a personal trainer and a mindset coach, Georgie promotes the positive impacts that these three focuses have on physical and mental wellbeing, transitioning into life fulfillment and success. Her coaching program is targeted at an audience suffering from a lack of self-belief, anxiety, shame, guilt, and feelings of being stuck, guiding the discovery of a life filled with passion and purpose. Georgie’s mission behind mindbodytolead is to provide participants with the tools necessary to build the life of their dreams.



The accomplished young entrepreneur has curated her method from years of study and research, leading to the development of her program that advocates for physical and mindful wellness being the base of success on which their life is built. Through 30-minute customized workouts, monthly mindset training, and personalized meal plans, Georgie has helped hundreds of clients transform their health, creating the most capable version of themselves equipped to handle hurtles on the path to success. Georgie further coaches her audience via her two podcasts: The Mind To Lead, which provides Monday Morning Mindset Motivation through incredible interviews with global leaders, and The Body to Lead, which answers all health and fitness questions in under 10 minutes. Her operating motto is "You have one life, but if you live it right one is enough", which is one she has no doubt implemented in her lifestyle, leading her audience by example.

Robert Tennyson Stevens

CEO of Mastery Systems International Inc.

Robert Tennyson Stevens, developer and CEO of Mastery Systems International Inc., is a pioneer in the influence of verbal language, body language, emotions, and imagination on activating and enjoying our dreams—now. In providing personal, team, and corporate facilitation and coaching for more than 45 years, Robert has developed step by step repeatable systems for attaining heartfelt outcomes with speed and accuracy.



Robert’s journey in the role of language as our Human Operating System began in 1968 with his extensive study of Hopi Indian Language and how this one tribe of peace have a language supporting here and now reality. Something we can all benefit from. Having demonstrated the influence of thought, word, and feeling on manifestation with thousands of people, Stevens developed a unique curriculum of personal and professional empowerment technologies called Mastery Systems, much of which is based on Scripture (not religion) and Quantum Physics.



Kelly Mendenhall



Spoonie, Author, Public Speaker, & Entrepreneur

Self-titled as "Nerdzilla", Kelly Mendenhall is an inspiring author, entrepreneur, public speaker, spoonie, and advocate for patients subjected to medical gaslighting. Having spent the early part of her adulthood chasing the American Dream, Kelly was well on the road to realizing said dream until 2017 when she was swept off course, suffering from a medical disability rendering her primarily housebound. Despite the immense pain she felt, Kelly’s condition went undiagnosed for nearly a year, which is when she coined the term “medical gaslighting” to refer to the practice of medical professionals failing to believe patients pain, which her studies have shown is far more common in female patients than in males.



Her experience led her to author two books: the first titled Skin in the Game: The Stories My Tattoos Tell, and the second (set to be published early 2021) titled The Medical Gaslighting Project, drawing upon her personal experience as well as the testimonials of other patients subjected to medical gaslighting when attempting to diagnose pain. Kelly is a crusader for the underdog, using her talent as an author, public speaker, and entrepreneur to provide a voice for the voiceless, guiding them through challenging times and drawing on her own recounts of overcoming hardships to inspire her audience.



Steven Kotler



Bestselling Author & Award-Winning Journalist

As a New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning journalist, Steven Kotler is globally recognized as a leading expert on high performance. He’s authored three books covering a variety of topics including transformative innovation, the science of flow, consciousness, the upper limits of societal possibility, and relationships. To date, his work has been translated to over 40 languages, appearing in over 100 publications worldwide. Steven is a regular guest on television and radio, discussing human performance, disruptive technology, and radical innovation.



As the Executive Director of the Flow Research Collective, Steven is at the forefront of decoding flow states, guiding practitioners to live and work in the zone. Through this, Steven believes he can help others accomplish their most ambitious professional goals by unlocking peak performance. His scientific and thoughtful approach to understanding the human psyche in order to uncover maximum potential makes him a highly sought after mindful thought leader, inspiring peak productivity.



