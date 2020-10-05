Route 2208 Boulevard of the Allies Lane Restrictions Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift and lane restrictions on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 2208) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday, October 7 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions and a traffic shift will occur on the Boulevard of the Allies between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. One lane in each direction will be maintained. Crews will be installing AT&T equipment into the River Vue Apartments.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Martin Link Jr. at 412-403-5800.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

