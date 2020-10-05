Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2208 Boulevard of the Allies Lane Restrictions Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift and lane restrictions on the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 2208) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday, October 7 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions and a traffic shift will occur on the Boulevard of the Allies between Commonwealth Place and Stanwix Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. One lane in each direction will be maintained. Crews will be installing AT&T equipment into the River Vue Apartments. 

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Martin Link Jr. at 412-403-5800.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

