State Route 739 Lane Closures and Short-Term Detour Scheduled for Emergency Pipe Replacement in Delaware Township

​SR 739 (Delaware Township, Pike County) will experience intermittent single lane closures beginning Monday, October 5, 2020 through Saturday, October 10, 2020.   SR 739 will be closed between Pine Crest Road and Abbey Lane with a short-term detour in place beginning on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM and reopening on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 by 6:00 AM. Contractors will be working 24 hours per day during the short-term detour.   This pipe replacement work is being done over the Columbus Day holiday to minimize any disruptions to schools and bus routes in this area.   The detour route is as follows:   • SR 739 North - Right onto SR 2001 (Milford Road), Left onto SR 2006 (Log Tavern Road) to SR 739. • SR 739 South - Left onto SR 2006 (Log Tavern Road), Right onto SR 2001 (Milford Road) to SR 739.   

