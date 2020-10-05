Commerce awards $10.8 million for vital infrastructure projects in 21 rural communities

Community Development Block Grants will help fund high-priority local projects throughout Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced more than $10.8 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to 21 rural cities and counties for 2020. The 27 projects awarded funding were selected from 37 grant applications requesting $18.5 million. These projects will improve rural water, sewer, streets, community facilities and fire protection systems; support affordable housing and economic development; and complete community planning throughout the state.

“Partnering with local governments to create infrastructure is essential to our mission of strengthening communities, especially at this time when local funding is deeply challenged due to pandemic response” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “The grants we are announcing today will help result in cleaner water, safer streets, and ultimately, a higher quality of life in towns, cities, and counties across Washington state.”

These CDBG grants are funding critical projects such as nitrate remediation and water system improvements to improve drinking water quality in Benton County, sewer system improvements to address a Department of Ecology administrative order in Endicott, and a water system plan update to identify infrastructure improvements and support economic development in Newport. The program is also funding a wide range of activities in addition to traditional infrastructure, including an affordable home repair program in Clarkston, community facility repair and restoration in Hoquiam, a multi-use pathway in Mattawa, and a regional microenterprise assistance program providing financial and technical assistance for licensed child care in Whatcom and Skagit Counties.

2020 Washington State Community Development Block Grant Awards

Benton County, $870,000 for water system improvements with Sundance Improvement Association

Clarkston, $475,000 for affordable home repair program with L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity

College Place, $120,000 for microbusiness assistance program with Mercy Corps NW and $30,000 for a stormwater study

Creston, $766,600 for sewer system improvements

Endicott, $521,032 for sewer system improvements

Garfield, $350,618 for sewer system improvements and $30,000 for asset management plan

Harrington, $24,000 for water system plan

Hoquiam, $900,000 for Olympic Stadium repair and restoration

Ilwaco, $900,000 for water system improvements

Lind, $29,662 for groundwater supply assessment

Mattawa, $685,000 for Mattawa Government Road multi-use pathway

Newport, $30,000 for water system plan

Northport, $29,013 for community center feasibility study

Odessa, $580,725 for sewer system improvements and $30,000 for asset management plan

Pe Ell, $900,000 for wastewater treatment facility improvements

Riverside, $30,000 for community services facility plan

Royal City, $900,000 for water system improvements and $30,000 for water system planning and asset management program

Soap Lake, $897,000 for water system improvements

Twisp, $900,000 for sewer system improvements

Whatcom County, $500,000 for affordable home repair program and $250,000 for microenterprise assistance program, both with Opportunity Council

Wilbur, $30,000 for asset management plan

More information, including total project costs, is available on the Commerce www.commerce.wa.gov/cdbg.

The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and targets assistance to benefit lower income populations in rural areas. Larger cities and counties receive CDBG funding directly from HUD. Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded over $538 million in grants to nearly 1,550 locally-prioritized community development projects. This state funding leverages another $7.5 million from other state, federal, local and private investment sources toward total project costs.

