Big Fin SEO Offers No-Cost SEO Site Audit

We’re thrilled to offer this service to our prospects and customers and no cost.”ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Fin SEO, a New Jersey-based search engine optimization company, today announced the addition of a free SEO site audit tool to their website. The online site audit is designed to help companies assess how well their website meets search engine optimization best practices. Sites that score well on the site audit are well positioned with the latest ranking factors Google uses when ranking websites in search results.
“We’re thrilled to offer this service to our prospects and customers and no cost,” says Michael Fleischner, Big Fin SEO Founder, and CEO. “We’ve worked hard to create a tool that quickly evaluates how well-optimized sites are and what they can do to improve organic search rankings.”
The site audit, which is updated with the latest best practices for search engine optimization, crawls websites, and evaluates a number of important factors that fall into three important areas. These areas include technical SEO, on-page, and off-page optimization criteria.
Technical SEO looks at website performance factors like website page load speed, use of a secure URL, and minimized CSS and JavaScript. Technical optimization is closely tied to Google’s ability to crawl a website as well as a user’s website experience. As performance measures improve, so does ranking on leading search engines such as Google.
On-Page optimization focuses on factors that website owners can do to improve the information being provided to search engines. Factors such as meta titles, meta descriptions, keyword usage, and alt image tags, as well as many more on-page elements, are evaluated and scored as part of the SEO audit.
In addition to technical and on-page optimization, the SEO audit from Big Fin SEO evaluates off-page factors that impact organic search results. This includes overall site authority factors based on external linking profiles. As more quality websites link to relevant content on your website, the higher your authority measures become, often resulting in better search engine rankings.
The SEO audit from Big Fin SEO is available at no cost to any business owner with a website. Whether you're looking to optimize your site according to search engine best practices or simply want to see how you perform on a comprehensive audit, this tool is simple to use and very effective. The audit tool will continually be updated to meet Google search standards.
