Charles Devon Announces Release of his Highly Anticipated New Release: ‘Hybrid’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American singer and songwriter Charles Devon has announced that his latest R & B/Soul EP, ‘ Hybrid ,’ was released on October 2nd. Described as his strongest project to date, the new release is available on all major music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, and more.‘Hybrid’ is already receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Described as “authentically divine” and an “expensive sounding project with a multitude of sounds and textures,” the recording is a culmination of Charles’ unique signature sound – a striking blend of genres that’s easy to listen to, seductive and at the same time, totally addictive.Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Charles is a graduate of the Detroit School of Arts, famously known for its Alumna, Aaliyah. He has written a variety of music for television and film including CBS, OWN, and the hit television shows “It’s Not You It's Men" with Tyrese & Rev Run and EMPIRE. In April, 2015, he released his songwriter EP ‘Tried & True,’ which became renowned in particular for its single ‘Star Search,’ arranged by producer Dre Knight in Smokey Robinson's home piano room. This was followed by the release of ‘Wait For It’ in April, 2019.Charles freely admits that his road to success has not been an easy one, and says that he sets high standards for himself.“I’m my own worst critic,” he says. “I firmly believe in being authentic and have always worked really hard to remain true to myself both in my music and my life as a whole. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and hope that ‘Hybrid’ will bring pleasure to a great many people.”About the ArtistAn American songwriter and singer from Detroit, Michigan, Charles Devon offers a unique R&B/Soul sound and has a strong following in the US. A member of The Recording Academy, Charles is a dedicated advocate for music and its creators. He is also a founding songwriter of the talented “Supa Friendz” writing team, a local Los Angeles production team geared towards writing and producing music for artist, TV, film and commercials.Charles has dabbled in Music Supervision while working on upcoming pilots, short films and projects. He has also worked with Atlantic records to help sign and develop new artists. His latest EP, ‘Hybrid,’ was released on October 2nd, 2020.For more information about this talented artist visit his website at http://www.charlesdevonmusic.com/