THE FIRST FULLY CARBON OFFSET, FRACTIONAL, AND LOW-INVESTMENT JET CARD, THE AMALFI ONE IS LAUNCHED BY AMALFI JETS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Amalfi Jets, a new and innovative Private Jet Charter and Jet Card Provider based out of Van Nuys, California, is excited to announce the launch of their new Jet Card, the Amalfi One™️ Card. This Jet Card is a mix of a fractional card, corporate card, and personal jet card all in one. Features of this card include the ability to top up hours at a fixed rate at any time, fly any aircraft category at a fixed rate, and no international fees in the 33 country primary service area.
“This new product is a collection of feedback we have received from many of our clients and friends within the industry. We listened to our Clients and created a product that catered exactly to their needs,” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kolin Jones.
The Amalfi One™️ Private Jet Card is the first Jet Card in the industry to be fully carbon offset at the time of purchase, allow multiple aircraft usage internationally at the same time, allow multiple authorized users, allow add on hours at fixed rate, allow any aircraft category to be utilized, and have a primary service area of 33 countries. With these features in place, the Amalfi One™️ truly aims to be the “one-stop-shop” for the Private Jet flyer, whether they fly 10 hours a year or 100.
The Jet Card has a minimum deposit of $25,000 USD which can be used on any aircraft within the 5 Aircraft Categories (Light,Mid,Super-Mid, Large, Ultra Long Haul). With this new card, the Cardholder is able to always have the right aircraft for every mission no matter where the destination is.
In addition to the flying benefits of the card, Amalfi Jets focuses on the Client experience. At Amalfi’s partner hotels which include, The Marquis Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, The Calile Hotel in Brisbane Australia, the Canaves Oia in Santorini, Greece, the Palace Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, among others, the Cardholder is given VIP status upon check-in, complimentary room upgrades, invitation to invite-only hotel events, and luxury welcome gifts. Furthermore beyond the hotels, at select partner restaurants Amalfi One™️ Cardholders can arrive unannounced and be guaranteed a special table every time and receive special perks specific to each restaurant. With these privileges, the prestige of the Amalfi One™️ Jet Card truly shines.
“When we think about the world, many people think of it as very far away and distant. With our new product, we are able to offer our clients access to the world guaranteed in 12 Hours within the USA and 24 hours overseas. The new product is vital to connecting our Clients with business ventures and relatives globally.” continued Chief Executive Officer, Kolin Jones.
For general inquiries and company information, please contact us at +1 (424) 777-3055 or at one@amalfijets.com. Visit www.amalfijets.com for additional information.
Amalfi Jets, LLC
