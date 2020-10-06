Best-Selling Author Anne Grady Announces Her Third Book "Mind Over Movement"

Looking for answers and treatment for her Autistic son she found three critical practices that changed her life

AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the author of 52 Strategies for Life, Love & Work: Transforming Your Life One Week at a Time and its best-selling follow-up book, Strong Enough, as well as the mother of a mentally ill and autistic son, Anne Grady, has established herself as a leading expert on resilience and the science behind it. In her newest book, Mind Over Moment: Harness the Power of Resilience, Anne delivers a collection of actionable, practical, and timely takeaways for the challenging world we find ourselves in today.

Grady will be launching her newest book, Mind Over Movement and its companion journal, on Tuesday, October 6th. Both the book and journal will be available for purchase on Amazon.

One of the most powerful takeaways from her new book is that resilience is a skill that can be learned, practiced, and honed.

“So many of us feel that we aren’t equipped to handle challenging situations. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Anyone can learn to become resilient and develop the skills needed to not only get through difficult situations but to get stronger because of them.”

- Anne Grady, Mind Over Moment: Harness the Power of Resilience

Readers will learn proven strategies, taken from Anne’s personal experiences, that transformed her own life. She will lead you through how to break out of reactivity, strengthen resilience and emotional intelligence, and enhance relationships. The book is broken out into three parts, each covering the whats, hows, and whys of practicing Mind Over Moment, showing you how to retrain your mind to be more resilient.

“Practicing Mind Over Moment is like having a drawer of mental tools,” says Anne. “These tools will help you recalibrate your thoughts, feelings, habits, and behaviors so you can better control your responses and outcomes.”

What’s Inside This Book

Mind Over Moment is all about utilizing the science behind the practice of mindfulness to build unstoppable resilience, so you can handle anything that life throws your way. Three key components that make up the Mind Over Moment mindfulness practice are:

● Mindset: Your ability to build resilience is based on your mindset. Think of it as your toolbox—your foundation and the place where your new skills, habits, and behaviors are stored.

● Skillset: How you manage emotions and stress, mitigate negative self-talk and engage in activities that build resilience like humor, social connection, mindfulness, and self-care.

● Reset: Your ability to regain control, focus on what is most important, and create a life of purpose, on purpose.

These habits, beliefs, and behaviors will empower the reader to step out of reactivity to take back control of your life.

Anne will challenge you to get out of your comfort zone, inspire you to break through barriers keeping you stuck, and help you build an arsenal full of actionable strategies that you can use immediately to build unstoppable resilience.

For more information, visit http://mindovermoment.com/.

About Anne Grady

Anne is a two-time TEDx speaker and a leading expert on resilience and leadership. Her work has been featured in numerous media outlets, including Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Fast Company and Inc. magazines, CNN, ESPN, and FOX Business. She is the bestselling author of 52 Strategies for Life, Love & Work, and Strong Enough: Choosing Courage, Resilience, and Triumph.

Grady started studying the brain and neurodevelopment to find answers while searching for treatment options for her son, Evan, who suffers from severe mental illness and autism. After being diagnosed with an avocado-sized tumor in her salivary gland in 2014, she had to lean on the tools she learned with her son to help her through this difficult time. Now, she wants to help others cultivate the habits and skills to build strength and live life on purpose through the science-based approach of Mind Over Moment.

She is passionate about mental health advocacy, and a portion of all book proceeds go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Central Texas (NAMI).

For more information, please visit Anne’s online press kit.

ANNE DISCUSSES THE CONCEPT OF MIND OVER MOMENT