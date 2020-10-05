I-15 Lane Restrictions, Bridge Repairs Through Mid-December in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces 24/7 lane restrictions starting today along north and southbound Interstate 15 between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road in North Las Vegas. There will be daytime lane restrictions down to two travel lanes in each direction between Cheyenne Boulevard and Craig Road from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., which will squeeze down to one-lane each way during overnight hours.

The lane restrictions are needed for a $964,000 repair to a pair of 50-year-old at-grade Interstate 15 bridges spanning the Las Vegas Wash. Aggregate Industries SWR Inc. is the general contractor. The concrete structures, measuring roughly 72 feet wide by 133 feet long, carry four lanes of traffic in each direction. This stretch of freeway averages about 100,000 vehicles daily, with 8.4 percent of traffic coming from heavy truck travel.

These much-needed critical repairs will extend the longevity of aging yet vital infrastructure. These bridges are integral for moving visitors, motorists and trucks, delivering important goods and supplies to southern Nevada. Additionally, this project ensures continued runoff flows beneath the freeway crucial for feeding the Las Vegas Wash.

The project will remove damaged and unsound concrete, placing a polymer overlay and reconstructing the concrete headers and bridge joints. Construction on the 45-working day project began October 5, with anticipated completion by mid-December.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.