James Haidak Featured in Business News Line Article on the Future of DJing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading DJ James Haidak was recently featured in a Business News Line article discussing how DJs can adapt to the quickly shifting climate of today’s society, with more people choosing to stay indoors this fall season. James Haidak was selected to be featured in the article due to his extensive music industry experience.

In the news article, Haidak explains that many musicians and DJs are currently unable to play before sizeable crowds. However, the most adaptable ones have discovered ways of still fulfilling their desire to perform in front of others and share their music with the world. With the internet and modern technology, both musicians and DJs have managed to put on their own shows via video games, apps, websites, and social media.

James Haidak uses the article to highlight the efforts of one of his DJ colleagues, DJ D-Nice of New York. D-Nice has regularly used Instagram Live to host impressive shindigs for the masses. In fact, his events have become so popular that the likes of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and former First Lady Michelle Obama have attended them.

Still, the challenge that many DJs are facing is that they sometimes cannot play music videos due to copyright laws, according to the article. In fact, social media sites have taken down many videos in light of these laws. However, DJs have gotten creative to resolve this issue by playing songs’ edited versions and remixes, as well as including disclaimers with the videos.

In addition, many DJs have switched from using the likes of Facebook and Instagram to using Twitch, a site that targets gamers and streams content live. Making this type of a career pivot in a short period of time is not always easy, according to James Haidak. However, it is allowing many DJs to keep practicing their artistic passion and add value to the world through music.