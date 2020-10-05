The Future Of Sustainable Automobile: KBO Bike

/EIN News/ -- Chino, California, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the activism of climate change is catching speed, more and more people are opting towards sustainable livelihoods. People all around the world are giving up modern luxuries of single-use plastics, petrol and diesel-powered cars, fast fashion, and much more. In a situation such as this, where sustainability is of utmost importance to preserve the climate and slow down climate change, automobile companies are dashing to keep up with the increasing standards of their consumers.

And with a stride in the general direction of progress, electric commuting bikes by KBO Bikes are catching on with the people.

About KBO Bikes:

KBO Bike is aimed at offering more choices for people who e-bike to commute and who e-bike for leisure by pushing the boundaries for innovation and imagination. We want you to explore the freedom and pure enjoyment a KBO bike has to offer. We provide well-built e-bikes with an unbeatable price due to the direct-to-customer business without using a distributor. So, no matter what your age or what your job is, no matter who you are or where you come from, we strive to offer the best electric commuting bike for you.

KBO Bikes are great because:

Make commuting easier: KBO Bike is committed to providing high-performance commuter electric bicycles at the BEST price. You will never be caught in traffic congestion again. Experience the freedom an electric commuting bike has to offer.

Make service smoother:

KBO Bike provides 7 days a week customer support service AND a two-year warranty.

Make life more sustainable:

A KBO bicycle is easy on your wallet. Gas prices may soar but an electric commuting bike offers a genuine transportation alternative for just a few cents per charge. Fuel costs, insurance premiums, car tax, or parking fees? ZERO. KBO Bike advocates a healthy riding lifestyle. We are committed to improving the environment because our bicycles provide a clean, green, no-petrol alternative to transportation.

Introducing: The KBO Breeze Commuter Electric Bike

KBO Breeze is aimed at offering more choices for people who e-bike to commute and who e-bike for leisure by pushing the boundaries for innovation and imagination.

The Features:



Removable 48V, 16Ah lithium-ion battery with Samsung cells that meets your 55-mile commuting journey.

Shimano 7 speed gear shifter is designed for your riding experience and allows you to change the gears for adapting to different terrains on-demand.

Sustained 500W brushless geared hub motor that will allow you to ride freely through the city blocks and hills just like the breeze.

Free aluminum full fenders and rear rack are essential for commuting and give you a more convenient ride.



Battery life is one of the biggest advantages of a KBO bike, rated for 900 full charge cycles. 768Wh capacity battery gives you up to 55 miles of riding on a single charge. Sustained 500W brushless geared hub motor that will allow you to ride freely through the city blocks and hills just like the breeze. It only takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery, which greatly shortens the time between riding to keep up with the rapid pace of your commuting demands.



Other additions include 48V LED Headlight, Integrated Brake Rear Light, Shimano 7 speed Derailleur, Tektro Aries Mechanical Disc Brakes, Large-payload Rear Rack, Twist Throttle on the Right Handlebar, Well-built Saddle, Kenda Puncture-Resistant Tires, Front Suspension Fork, LCD Backlight Display, Full Fenders, and Kickstand.



KBO Bikes and especially KBO Breeze is a great choice for customers who have been looking to buy an e-bike to ethically fulfill their commuting needs. As a commuter electric bike, KBO Breeze offers everything a customer could possibly need under the sun.

As goodwill to the readers, KBO Bikes extends to everyone a $50 coupon for your purchase! Give your friends a $50 coupon on their first order and you'll get a $50 coupon when they make a purchase from your link.

Visit the website of KBO Bikes for more information on electric bikes.



