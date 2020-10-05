Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Ed Emery Encourages Idled Workers to Attend Online Job Fair

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Emery, R-Lamar, encourages Missourians seeking employment opportunities to take advantage of a series of online job fairs hosted by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development. The weekly Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs began in September and will continue through Dec. 15.

The online events allow employers to showcase their companies and connect with job seekers throughout Missouri. Participants will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities. Access to the events requires a computer, tablet or mobile device and an internet connection.

Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 6
  • Tuesday, Oct. 13
  • Tuesday, Oct. 20 (manufacturing specific)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 27
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3 (agriculture specific)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 10
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17
  • Tuesday, Dec. 1 (information technology specific)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 8
  • Tuesday, Dec. 15

Interested job seekers should register online at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Participants will be asked to create a profile and upload a resume so employers can easily reach out after the fairs. Employers can set up virtual job fair booths at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.

“Missourians have become accustomed to online interactions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and it makes sense for us to rely on virtual technology as we begin our recovery,” Sen. Emery said. “The Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs are a great way for idled workers to network with employers while following social distancing practices.”

Senator Ed Emery represents the counties of Barton, Bates, Cass, Henry, and Vernon in the Missouri Senate.

