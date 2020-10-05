Hamza Ali Abbasi in an Exclusive Interview with London based PAK5 TV Network
Hamza Ali Abbasi in an exclusive interview talks about film “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, PTI, Imran Khan, Ertuğrul, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (JPNA) and Fawad Khan .
That’s why I am excited about Maula Jatt, because it has Bilal Lashari’s direction, cinematography combined with a great story, great screenplay . . . I think it will surpass Jawani Phir Nahi Ani”LONDON, ENGAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamza Ali Abbasi in an Exclusive Interview with London based PAK5 TV Network
— Hamza Ali Abbasi
The TV and film actor will be seen in the upcoming programme “In-Dialogue with Ahsan Zaman” which is due to be aired globally on PAK5 News www.pak5news.tv next weekend.
Hamza Ali Abbasi has given this exclusive interview after a long break, and is seen having a very candid discussion on different topics, ranging from his upcoming film “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, to twitter, religion, politics, PTI, Imran Khan, Ertuğrul (Turkish TV series), Javed Ahmed Ghamidi , Fawad Khan, Bilal Lashari, his own past films including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (JPNA) and his views on item number songs.
Below are excerpts from this interview:
Responding to a question about item number songs, Hamza said:
“It's (item number songs) bad from a religious point of view, it's bad even from a secular point of view. You don't demean a woman on screen and call it art".
When asked about his upcoming film “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, Hamza said:
“That’s why I am excited about Maula Jatt, because it has Bilal’s (Bilal Lashari’s) direction, cinematography combined with a great story, great screenplay – so that’s definitely something that I am looking forward to – and I think that it will surpass Jawani Phir Nahi Ani”
On his views about the Turkish play Ertuğrul, Hamza very happily replied:
“You see I am just happy something became such a big success without an item number in it”
About the recent sugar report that was made public, Hamza said:
We've had the sugar report being made public for the first time, at least in my lifetime.
When host Ahsan Zaman asked Hamza why he supported Imran Khan and PTI, he replied:
He (Imran Khan) is an honest person, that much I can tell you. And the other choices you have Bilal Bhutto, Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, in my mind they’ve been tried and tested, they have done nothing for the country.
Full interview can be viewed on PAK5 News next weekend:
https://pak5news.tv/hamza-ali-abbasi-interview-latest-2020-teaser-promo/
About PAK5 TV Network
PAK5 TV is a London-based, English language news and entertainment channel that focuses on latest Pakistani news and analysis on economy, climate change, business, tech, arts & culture and human rights in Pakistan as well Pakistani diaspora spread across the globe. For info please visit: www.pak5news.tv
Social media:
- Twitter @pak5news
- Instagram @pak5news
- Facebook @pak5newstv
- Web: https://pak5news.tv
Media Relations
PAK5 NEWS
email us here
+44 20 8938 3258
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter