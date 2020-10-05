InfoWorld Announces 2020 Bossie Award Winners for the Most Innovative Open Source Projects and Next Generation Tools

Twenty-five innovative products recognized across data analytics, cloud computing, machine learning and software development categories

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Mass, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWorld — the technology media brand committed to keeping IT decision-makers ahead of the technology curve — announces the winners of its 2020 Best of Open Source Software Awards , also known as the Bossies. In its 14th year, InfoWorld’s Bossies recognize 25 innovative products and next-generation tools that provide developers and IT organizations with the ability for easier, faster and more efficient digital transformation.



Selected by InfoWorld’s editors and expert reviewers that work in IT and software development – who have practical experience with the leading open source technologies – the 2020 Bossie Award winners align with these four trending tech categories: data analytics, cloud computing, machine learning and software development.

“Like a benevolent Borg, open source sweeps across the software universe year after year, bringing innovation to everything it touches,” said Doug Dineley, Executive Editor of InfoWorld. “From better ways to build web applications or machine learning models or automated workflows to faster and more powerful distributed databases and analytics, our 2020 Bossie Award winners will amaze you with what cutting-edge open source software has to offer.”

To learn more about the 2020 Best of Open Source Software Award recipients, visit InfoWorld.com .

InfoWorld’s 2020 Best of Open Source Software Award Winners:

Apache Airflow

Apache Arrow

Apache Druid

Apache Superset

Apromore

Argo

Bottlerocket

Chapel

Drupal

Gatsby

Hasura

JanusGraph

Jekyll

K9s

KubeDirector

Lem

Open Policy Agent

Optuna

Prisma

QuestDB

Redis

Seldon Core

Sourcegraph

SPIFFE

Vulkan

About InfoWorld Best of Open Source Software Awards

Each year, InfoWorld’s Bossies (Best of Open Source Software awards) recognize the best open source software for businesses and IT professionals. InfoWorld’s central mission has always been to identify the most innovative products available to developers and IT organizations. Increasingly, those products — ranging from software development tools to cloud infrastructure software to big data platforms — come from open source projects. Bossie winners are chosen by InfoWorld editors and reviewers.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld from IDG is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers “ahead of the technology curve.” The InfoWorld Expert Contributor Network provides a unique perspective in the market; our editors provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld’s Web site ( InfoWorld.com ) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at https://www.idg.com .

