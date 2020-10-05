Troxler to hold a media availability Tuesday about the Agricultural Sciences Center and media-only tours

MEDIA ADVISORY/EVENT UPDATE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, OCT. 5, 2020 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004 WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will be available to provide an update on the Agricultural Sciences Center, the state-of-the-art lab facilities and office space, which is nearing its completion date. The update will include how this facility will support agriculture in North Carolina. A media-only tour will also be offered, but there will be no other activities or guest speakers. The event was scaled back in lieu of a recent rise in COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Media Tour begins at 10:15 a.m. Please RSVP to andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov if you plan to attend the media tour. Masks are required. WHERE: 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 Enter through Gate 3 Media are asked to meet at the front entrance of the Agricultural Sciences Center. MORE INFO: A formal opening will be held at a later date. The Agricultural Sciences Center will replace five facilities used by the department’s Food and Drug Protection, Standards, Structural Pest Control and Pesticides, and Veterinary divisions. The labs in the facility conduct tests pertaining to food safety, animal disease diagnosis, weights and measures calibration, and motor fuel quality. The lab represents the largest building project undertaken by the NCDA&CS. -aea-1