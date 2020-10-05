Learn About Where the Cobb County Sheriff Candidates Land on Civil Liberties Issues

The Cobb County Detention Center is in crisis. Fifty people have died in custody since 2003, and others have experienced deadly neglect, misconduct by deputies, inhumane conditions, extended lockdowns, and inadequate medical care. The sheriff’s office also works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a program to detain immigrants who live in Cobb County, splitting apart families and promoting racial profiling. To make an informed decision, make sure you know where the candidates land on the issues.

ACLU of Georgia asked the candidates

Issues Craig Owens Neil Warren (inc.) Has pledged to end the county’s collaboration with ICE’s 287(g) program, which promotes racial profiling Yes No Has pledged to decline ICE detainer requests unless they include a judge-issued warrant to protect the county from being sued Yes No Has pledged to hold officers accountable by refusing to hire people who engage in misconduct in other jurisdictions Yes No Response Has pledged to hire staff to treat people with mental health conditions and increase addiction treatment and support Yes No Response Has pledged to enact a use of force policy that directs officers to use de-escalation whenever possible Yes No Response Has pledged to establish an independent community advisory board that could request and review data, inspect facilities, and make recommendations on jail practices Yes No