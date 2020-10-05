Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,692 in the last 365 days.

Learn About Where the Cobb County Sheriff Candidates Land on Civil Liberties Issues

The Cobb County Detention Center is in crisis. Fifty people have died in custody since 2003, and others have experienced deadly neglect, misconduct by deputies, inhumane conditions, extended lockdowns, and inadequate medical care. The sheriff’s office also works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a program to detain immigrants who live in Cobb County, splitting apart families and promoting racial profiling. To make an informed decision, make sure you know where the candidates land on the issues.

ACLU of Georgia asked the candidates

Craig Owens and Neil Warren.
Issues Craig Owens Neil Warren (inc.)
Has pledged to end the county’s collaboration with ICE’s 287(g) program, which promotes racial profiling

Yes

No
Has pledged to decline ICE detainer requests unless they include a judge-issued warrant to protect the county from being sued

Yes

No
Has pledged to hold officers accountable by refusing to hire people who engage in misconduct in other  jurisdictions

Yes

No Response
Has pledged to hire staff to treat people with mental health conditions and increase addiction treatment and support

Yes

No Response
Has pledged to enact a use of force policy that directs officers to use de-escalation whenever possible

Yes

No Response
Has pledged to establish an independent community advisory board that could request and review data, inspect facilities, and make recommendations on jail practices Yes No

You just read:

Learn About Where the Cobb County Sheriff Candidates Land on Civil Liberties Issues

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.