“New Jersey’s Real Estate Matchmaker”, Christen Sachs launches her new real estate venture
POINT PLEASANT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Christen Sachs, “New Jersey’s Real Estate Matchmaker”! She’s an entrepreneur, momtrepreneur, real estate influencer, and social media magnate! She has positioned herself, and her latest business venture “The New Jersey Real Estate Matchmakers”, in the thick of New Jersey Real Estate.
Christen’s path in real estate started over 11 years ago, when she bought her first investment property. Several investment properties later, coupled with 20-years in corporate sales and marketing, experience has enabled Christen to gain recognition as a top agent in her region. Christen’s approach to Real Estate is laser focused on customer experience, white glove service, aggressive negotiating, and over the top marketing campaigns… she has taken that same mantra into her latest venture, “The New Jersey Real Estate Matchmakers”, where she will leading 3 Team Members, Christina Mulcahy, Faith Suozzo, and Nadya Russov along with executive assistant Mimi Giacinti, on a journey to capture more market share in the New Jersey real estate market, while setting the bar for customer service higher for her colleagues. This extraordinary group of women empower not only each other, but women across all industries, to “stay driven, work vigorously, and remain focused on their goals.”
Right place at the right time? I think not. Christen started her real estate career with a relentless work ethic and laser focus: Waterfront &, Luxury living… clients who are looking for the ultimate customer experience, rather than just purchasing a home. She earns trust by workings closely with her sellers and prospective buyers from start to closing table by providing industry insight and local area knowledge, support and guidance throughout each phase of the process, and a tailor suited approach to each unique situation to ensure an experience like no other. When asked what is the most important aspect of what she does, her answer was very direct, “Building lasting relationships with my clients. I love what I do, and I want to make the experience unforgettable for each and every one of them.”
Her first order of business with her new Team? Disruptive marketing. Of course. “New Jersey’s Real Estate Matchmaker”, Christen Sachs will be launching her new advertising campaign which will kick off October 6thth, on Bravo, HGTV, E!, and the Hallmark networks. She says, “My team is looking to make our mark as strong, driven, knowledgeable businesswomen in the real estate industry, and ultimately, shine a positive light of inspiration for others looking to start their own journeys.”
Christen is also the co-founder of Driven Women NJ, which is a group that inspires, empowers, and encourages women across all businesses to be their very best and to live out their dreams… out of that spawned her philanthropic Driven AF LLC clothing line that gives back to several community non-profit and charity organizations.
For all media inquiries please contact Steve De Jacimo at Typhoon Media.
Email at sdejacimo@gmail.com, or call 732-239-1482.
For more information go to www.njrealestatematchmaker.com.
IG @TheChristenSachs
IG @NJRealEstateMatchMakers
FB Christen Sachs, New Jersey’s Real Estate Matchmaker
Curran Group Real Estate Services
505 Mercer Ave 1W
Spring Lake NJ 07762
IG: @CurranGroup
Steven DeJacimo
Typhoon Media Publishing, LLC
+1 732-239-1482
email us here