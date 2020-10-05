Fargo Veterans Community Resource and Referral Center offers one-stop help for homeless vets

A new VA Community Resource and Referral Center recently opened in the former Dawson Insurance building in downtown Fargo. As one of just over 30 CRRCs in the nation, the Fargo site will focus on helping homeless vets and preventing homelessness in North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota. Read more...
