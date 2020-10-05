Youth Operator Injured in ATV Rollover in Woodstock

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 5, 2020

Woodstock, NH – Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on October 3, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred in Woodstock. First responders from the Woodstock Police Department, Linwood Ambulance Service, and a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the scene of a single ATV rollover. The operator, a 14-year-old from Charlton, MA, was riding as part of a legal group when he missed a turn and rolled the machine down a steep bank. He was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for initial treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for continued medical services.

Investigation of the crash determined that the rollover occurred at very low speed and that operator inexperience was the cause. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash which likely prevented serious further injury.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone enjoying the outdoors this fall to do so in a safe way. Riding off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRVs) is an activity that many people enjoy. It is not only important to know and follow the laws regarding where you can legally operate an OHRV but to also wear appropriate safety equipment. Any person under the age of 18 must wear a helmet and eye protection and it is recommended for everyone to do the same.