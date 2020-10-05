Receive real-time updates about Wisconsin’s startup ecosystem with the new Launch Blog digest

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For the last several years, WEDC’s INvest newsletter has come out on a quarterly basis to keep subscribers informed about developments in Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Topics have included funding sources, investor profiles, and reports on the startup and investment climate in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Launch Blog on WEDC’s website has provided additional content relevant to the same audience, with articles about grant and loan programs for startups, upcoming events and contests, featured companies and more.

To bring these important information channels together and better serve our stakeholders, we have created the new Launch Blog digest, which will notify you when new, relevant content has been published. This will be replacing the INvest quarterly newsletter, and from now on, all past INvest subscribers will receive these updates.

We hope you find this new informational platform valuable.

 

 

