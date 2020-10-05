PR 20-63 KP v. City of Pawtucket – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the City violated the APRA when it failed to timely respond to the Complainant's APRA request. Based on the record before us, we found that the City violated the APRA by responding to the request one day after the deadline. We did not find injunctive relief appropriate because it was undisputed that the City substantively responded to the request by providing the Complainant with documents responsive to the request. Nor did we find evidence of a willful and knowing, or reckless violation. VIOLATION FOUND