Publishers Clearing House Announces Appointment of Paul Smurl as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

Seasoned digital media and marketing leader Smurl joins PCH's executive team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH), a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, is pleased to announce that media veteran Paul Smurl will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. In this new role, Smurl will be responsible for digital marketing, PCH’s digital franchise products, and digital creative. Smurl will also play an integral role in the evolution of strategy and future business acquisitions and partnerships. Mr. Smurl is an accomplished media executive with over 15 years of leadership experience across digital media and business development functions.



"As we continue to see customer engagement grow across our properties and as we continue our focus on serving audiences in America’s heartland, we are thrilled to welcome Paul to our team," said Andrew Goldberg, CEO of Publishers Clearing House. "Paul’s combination of inclusive leadership, and his demonstrable track record of driving company growth by delivering long-term customer value, will ensure his success in this critical role.”

Before joining Publishers Clearing House, Paul served as President & Chief Operating Officer at Some Spider Inc. a profitable, digital-first media and entertainment start-up that he built from the ground up alongside the company’s founder.

Some Spider Inc. operates a portfolio of consumer brands including the largest set of media brands for parents online, reaching over 100 million people a month, serving multiple Fortune 500 advertisers, and producing its own line of merchandise. Its largest brand, social powerhouse Scary Mommy, attracts over 12MM monthly uniques and has a noteworthy list of national advertising clients.

Prior to his role at Some Spider Inc., Paul served as Acting Head of Digital at The New York Times, leading the company’s entire portfolio of digital properties, including mobile apps, video content, and new products. He also launched and managed its highly successful digital subscription business. Smurl adds, "I am humbled and honored to join a company that serves up high-quality entertainment, to bring my experience and work ethic to the devoted PCH team, and to help grow the digital business, which is already impressive by any measure.”

Prior to his tenure at The New York Times, Paul worked in management consulting at KPMG Consulting and Mitchell Madison Group, and as an attorney at the prestigious Shearman & Sterling law firm. Paul has his MBA from Kellogg at Northwestern University and his JD from Columbia University School of Law. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Indiana University.

About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is a leading entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $10,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all U.S. households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, Austin (TX) and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com.