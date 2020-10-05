Global Fund and Chevron: United against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria

The Global Fund and Chevron Corporation have celebrated a 12-year partnership that served as an example of the private sector’s contribution to the fight against infectious diseases and to building resilient health systems.

Chevron, a Global Fund partner since January 2008, has supported Global Fund programs against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria for a total investment of US$60 million in Angola, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam.

Chevron’s partnership has contributed to helping more than a million people living with HIV access lifesaving antiretroviral therapy; supported efforts to distribute over one million long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets to families to prevent malaria; helped detect thousands of TB cases; promoted education programs for the young, and helped build stronger health systems.

In Nigeria, Chevron’s $5 million investment from October 2017 to December 2019 supported the national HIV and TB programs, reaching key and vulnerable populations, as well as interventions aimed at strengthening the health system. Sustainable and resilient systems for health are indispensable in the fight against the epidemics of HIV, TB and malaria, as well as the first line of defense against new diseases like COVID-19.

“With rising cases of COVID-19, the stakes are very high. Deaths from HIV, TB and malaria are likely to increase. Investments by partners like Chevron are fundamental in helping us safeguard the gains we have made,” said Dozie Ezechukwu, Executive Secretary of the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund in Nigeria. “We are grateful to Chevron for their continued support in the fight against epidemics in Nigeria.”

Under a public-private partnership model, the Investing for Impact against Tuberculosis and HIV program in Nigeria contributed to the following national results by 2019:

More than 1 million people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy;

More than 42,000 HIV-positive pregnant women received antiretroviral therapy during pregnancy to prevent passing the virus to their babies;

More than 1 million HIV-positive patients were screened for TB in HIV care or treatment settings;

More than 7 million people tested for HIV and received their results;

More than 2.8 million pregnant women knew their HIV status.

The two grants supported by Chevron in Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo and Lagos States helped train midwives to conduct testing; improved data quality and strengthened laboratory capacity. Chevron’s support in Nigeria also improved patient care and public financial management capacity, and supported a state health insurance scheme, which are key steps towards universal health coverage.

“We can only succeed in our fight to end AIDS, TB and malaria by working in concert with private sector partners,” said Ibrahim Faria, Senior Fund Portfolio Manager of the Global Fund. “Private sector’s resources, innovation and know-how are invaluable to our efforts to build stronger health systems and fight infectious diseases. Chevron was our first Corporate Champion. We are hugely encouraged by its support for the Global Fund”, he noted.

“Our partnership with Global Fund over the last twelve years is an example of how Chevron is contributing strategically to the development of Nigeria by helping to improve the health of its people. The partnership has been significantly helpful in enhancing the Nigerian Government’s fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis”, said Jeff Ewing, Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited”.

Chevron has been one of the largest Global Fund corporate partners. Its partnership with the partners implementing Global Fund grants in-country have focused on capacity development initiatives, joint advocacy and communications campaigns, and other local initiatives. Chevron has encouraged its staff members in these countries to share their skills with the local programs to help improve grant reach and performance.