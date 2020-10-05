3D Printing Metal Market Demand Will Grow Owing To Its Significant Usage In Industrial Applications
Metal 3D printing or metal additive manufacturing has offered the design freedom along with the ability to manufacture parts.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research, the global 3D printing metal market is projected to reach $796.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the increased penetration of bio-based materials and technological advancements in 3D printing.
Metal 3D printing or metal additive manufacturing has offered the design freedom along with the ability to manufacture parts. Due to the advancements in 3D printing, the components that would not be easy to manufacture now can be made to high standards. Moreover, metal 3D printing is not used for the production of a variety of components for demanding applications in industries such as automotive, jewelry, and aerospace.
Application of metal 3D printing in end-use industry:
The evolution of 3D printing has witnessed rapid growth in various end-use industries. For instance, the major challenge in the aerospace industry is the weight of the parts. While building an airplane or rocket, having lightweight parts is vital as lifting those vehicles from the ground needs a tremendous amount of fuel. Thus, the advent of metal 3D printing has enabled to development of lightweight parts that could not have achieved using other traditional manufacturing ways. In addition, metal 3D printing can manufacture complex geometries and ultimate personalization, which are essential as it allows engineers to develop new design solutions.
Along with the aerospace industry, the automotive market as well requires lightweight parts and new design solutions. Moreover, the automotive industry requires fast production. Thus, metal 3D printing proves to be an asset to the automotive industry during the production stages. It can improve the functional prototyping process, as if new features need to be testes, engineers can add it to the 3D model and send it for production.
Thanks to metal 3D printing, the manufacturing of jewelry has become easier as it creates less material waste and brings down the production down. Metal 3D printing enables the production of the part layer by layer. The jewelry industry is reaching a new level of complexity due to the adoption of metal 3D printing. Moreover, it enables jewelry markers to develop new designs in less time while maintaining best quality.
Launch of novel metal 3D printing:
In fact, NASA has decided to fund around 27 3D printing proposals for upcoming space exploration projects. On the other hand, under the umbrella of ‘Make in India’, Intech Additive Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has launched metal 3D printers.
Intech Additive Solution, a metal additive manufacturing in India, recently announced that it has successfully developed and delivered metal 3D printers as a part of ‘Made in India’ technology solution. The developed 3D printer series- the iFusion SF1 and the iFusion LFMulti designed at Intech Additive Solution’ facility in Bangalore. The company has been a pioneer in metal 3D printing in India and has been offering an end-to-end solution for various industries such as aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and healthcare industry.
In other news, VELO3D, a California-based metal 3D printer manufacturer, recently unveiled its next-generation Sapphire metal 3D printing system. The printer gas vertical axis of 1 meter, making it the world’s tallest and laser-powder additive manufacturing system with a closed chamber. According to the company, the metal 3D printer is designed to operate to work with specialty metals used in oil & gas, aerospace, and other precision industries.
As the potential for metal 3D printing increased, the major market players have started to develop new business models and opportunities for the technology. The introduction of new 3D printers in various industries even in developing is expected to make the production process quicker and develop the final product with minimum raw material and low wastage.
