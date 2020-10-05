APWA Sacramento Chapter Receives $1.04M Bequest to Education Endowment Fund

The American Public Works Association (APWA) is excited to announce the Sacramento Chapter has received a $1.04 million bequest to their Education Endowment Fund (EEF) from Past Sacramento Chapter President, Mr. Gerry Gibson and his wife Cleo.

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, MO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The American Public Works Association (APWA) is excited to announce the Sacramento Chapter has received a $1.04 million bequest to their Education Endowment Fund (EEF) from Past Sacramento Chapter President, Mr. Gerry Gibson and his wife Cleo. The $1.04 million bequest is one of the largest in APWA’s history, and through Mr. Gibson’s legacy gift, the Sacramento Chapter’s EEF has now grown to over $1.5 million.

“The Sacramento Chapter is honored to receive this gift to the EEF from Gerry and Cleo Gibson. The good that will come out of this will span generations to come and continue to grow and strengthen Public Works,” expressed APWA Sacramento Chapter President Darcy Taylor.

This extremely generous gift will allow the EEF to greatly increase grants to universities and colleges in Northern California to support engineering education and public works careers. Supporting the EEF is an effective way for public works professionals to give back to the public works community in a practical way that will have a lasting, positive impact on our profession and our local communities.

"This gift not only shows what APWA meant to Gerry, but is an incredible endorsement of the Sacramento Chapter’s Education Endowment Fund and what it does for public works professionals,” said APWA’s National President Mary Joyce Ivers. “APWA is extremely honored to accept this award, and Gerry’s legacy will live on through the public works professionals who benefit from the Fund.”

Since APWA’s inception in 1937, education has been a foundational aspect of the association’s mission to support public works professionals across the country at both the chapter and national levels. APWA strives to support its members as well as the public works profession by defining the value of public works, enhancing the awareness and visibility of public works, and being the voice of public works. All while creating a dynamic membership and chapter model and ensuring excellence in education and credentialing. To support these goals, APWA works with its 63 chapters and over 30,000 members to provide national initiatives supporting the vision and mission of the association. These initiatives include the APWA Emerging Leaders Academy, chapter scholarship funds, Public Works Fallen Heroes memorial page, community outreach, APWA’s Public Works First Responder Campaign.

Mr. Gibson became a member of APWA in 1958. In 1965, he was a Charter member of the then- newly formed Sacramento Chapter. In 1994 Mr. and Mrs. Gibson were one of the first Education Endowment Founders. In 1999, Mr. Gibson was awarded the Stanley Wilkening Member of the Year Award and became a Life Member of APWA. Mr. Gibson passed away in August 2017 and Mrs. Gibson passed away in April 2020.

APWA Sacramento Chapter Past President Gerry Gibson and his wife Cleo’s extraordinary generosity will be remembered in perpetuity by the Sacramento Chapter of APWA.

For additional information about the APWA Sacramento Chapter EEF, please contact Ms. Helena Allison, Member of the National APWA Board of Directors and APWA Sacramento Chapter EEF Trustee at hallison@ghirardelliassoc.com, or by phone at (916) 300 – 1326.

For additional information about APWA, please contact Charlie Arena, APWA Public Affairs Manager at carena@apwa.net, or by phone at (202) 218 – 6736.

Please be sure to subscribe to the APWA Reporter, and follow @APWATWEETS and @APWAGovAffairs on Twitter to watch for more APWA news.

About APWA

The American Public Works Association (www.apwa.net) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 30,000 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy, and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, MO, has an office in Washington, D.C., and 63 chapters and 97 branches throughout North America.

Charlie Arena American Public Works Association (APWA) (202) 218 - 6736 carena@apwa.net