NVIDIA Announces Partnership with GSK’s AI-Powered Lab for Discovery of Medicines and Vaccines

A Model for the Industry, GSK’s AI Hub Will Integrate State-of-the-Art Computing Platforms for Imaging, Genomics and AI, Including NVIDIA DGX A100 Systems, and Data Scientists

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today announced a partnership with global healthcare company GSK and its AI group, which is applying computation to the drug and vaccine discovery process.



GSK has recently established a new London-based AI hub, one of the first of its kind, which will leverage GSK’s significant genetic and genomic data to improve the process of designing and developing transformational medicines and vaccines.

Located in London’s rapidly growing Knowledge Quarter, GSK’s hub will utilize biomedical data, AI methods and advanced computing platforms to unlock genetic and clinical data with increased precision and scale. The GSK AI hub, once fully operational, will be home to its U.K.-based AI team, including GSK AI Fellows, a new professional training program and now scientists from NVIDIA.

“Because of the massive size of the datasets we use for drug discovery, we need to push the boundaries of hardware and develop new machine learning software,” said Dr. Kim Branson, senior vice president and global head of AI and ML at GSK. “We’re building new algorithms and approaches in addition to bringing together the best minds at the intersection of medicine, genetics and artificial intelligence in the U.K.’s rich ecosystem. This new partnership with NVIDIA will also contribute additional computational power and state-of-the-art AI technology.”

NVIDIA will contribute its deep expertise in GPU optimization and high-performance computational pipeline development, including NVIDIA Clara Discover y ™, a new collection of optimized computational drug discovery applications and frameworks. In addition to its investment in NVIDIA DGX A100 systems , GSK will have access to NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1 , the United Kingdom’s most powerful AI supercomputer, also announced today.

“GSK and NVIDIA together will help push the boundaries of what AI can do and put vast data sources to work to advance the discovery of new medicines and vaccines,” said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. “GSK is leading the industry in defining the next generation of data-driven drug discovery by harnessing genetic and clinical data to bring more precision to research and medicine.”

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Janette Ciborowski

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-734-330-8817

jciborowski@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the impact and benefits of NVIDIA’s partnership with GSK and its AI group; NVIDIA’s contributions to the partnership; GSK having access to NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1; and GSK leading the industry in defining the next generation of data-driven drug discovery are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX A100 and NVIDIA Clara Discovery are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.