Kia Canada Records its fourth Best Ever Month in its Canadian History in September

Kia Canada sets another company record with 8,010 units sold in September, up 28.6% over 2019.



Top sellers from September include the all new Seltos, Forte and Sorento for the fourth month in a row.

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive month this year, Kia Canada announces another record-breaker with 8,010 units sold. June saw Kia Canada making history with its best-ever month of sales, which continued into a record July and then another best-ever record with August, and now September rings the bell again with a 28.6% YOY increase. These progressive sales achievements are a true testament to how Canadians are increasingly recognizing Kia Canada’s range of products that deliver an exceptional driving experience at a great value.

The all new Seltos sub compact crossover led the way in sales for September with 1,814 units sold, followed by Forte with 1,443 units and Sorento with1,236 units - rounding out the top models for the fourth-consecutive month in a row.

“September marks our 6th month in 2020 with year over year gains,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “The all new Seltos has been embraced by Canadians to take the number one spot in sales this month, and we are looking forward to the fall as we launch the brand new, AWD K5 mid-size sedan in dealers, and the reimagined all-new Sorento later this fall.”

In addition to the record breaking sales, Kia was also awarded top position for the 6th year in a row in the J.D. Power IQS report in the US earlier this year.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

