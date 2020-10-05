Leading Software Company Outsell Hires New Director of People

Experienced HR leader to head recruitment, benefits, performance management, employee engagement and development, and diversity and inclusion efforts

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the only Virtual Customer Engagement platform for the automotive industry, announced today that Martene Ackland has joined the company as its new Director of People. Ackland serves as a member of Outsell’s Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to company Founder & CEO Mike Wethington.



Ackland was most recently Human Resources Leader at Culligan, where she led the company of 600 employees to new standards by focusing in the areas of branding and recruitment, performance management, employee engagement and development. During her career in HR, she has initiated positive benefit changes, developed succession plans at all levels, and designed onboarding programs to increase retention and ramp-up for sales representatives. Ackland also led the diversity and inclusion strategy at Culligan and DTN.

Earlier in her career, Ackland was with General Mills. At General Mills she managed a broad range of HR functions including a college hire rotational program, SAP administration, and developed their manager portal, training programs and employee engagement initiatives globally. Shortly after her time at General Mills, Martene graduated from Concordia University with a master’s in human resources management.

“Martene is an exceptional fit for Outsell, based not only on her many accomplishments, but also her commitment to diversity and inclusion. She exemplifies Outsell’s core values,” said Wethington. “We’re thrilled to have her join us to lead our People team and to continue to develop the talent that will enable us to scale and grow the culture to the next level.”

“It’s rare to find a company with such a deep and longstanding commitment to core values – that’s what set Outsell apart for me,” said Ackland. “I’m excited to work on this team, making Outsell an employer of choice for our Associates, and a place where people know they are valued and feel they can learn and grow.”

