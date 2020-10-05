Tidal ETF Services Partners with Robasciotti & Philipson Sister Company Adasina Social Capital to Offer a Social Justice ETF

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (Tidal), an innovative leading provider of Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) services with over $1 billion in asset under administration (AuA), today announced it is partnering with Adasina Social Capital (Adasina), the sister company of Robasciotti & Philipson, a values-aligned investment management firm, to offer a social justice ETF. The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (ticker: JSTC) was recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETF was developed to incorporate Robasciotti & Philipson’s groundbreaking social justice investment strategy [formerly known as RISE (Return on Investment and Social Equity), in an ETF wrapper to expand access to other investors.

Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal, said, “We’re excited to partner with Adasina Social Capital, leaders in social justice investing. Social, environmental, and ethical concerns are an increasingly pressing consideration for many investors seeking to put their money into companies that align with their views and values. We take great pride in working to meet the current needs of investors by working with forward-thinking investment firms like Adasina Social Capital.”

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF is an actively managed ETF and is expected to consist of all or a representative sample of the securities contained in the Adasina Social Justice Index. The Index was created by working closely with social justice organizations to build data sets that represent the issues most directly affecting their communities, with a particular focus on racial, gender, economic, and climate justice. The Index comprises common and preferred stocks of domestic and foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. Index constituents may be large-, mid-, or small-capitalization companies.

Rachel Robasciotti, Founder & CEO of Adasina Social Capital, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the team at Tidal to expand the impact of Adasina as a critical bridge between social justice movements and financial markets for the benefit of people and our planet, while creating space for community to grow.”

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, who have collectively launched hundreds of ETFs, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to modernize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers and asset managers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market and place them on a trajectory of steady growth. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal partners with clients who share their vision to provide investors with access to the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. More information is available at https://www.tidaletfservices.com/.

ABOUT ADASINA SOCIAL CAPITAL

Adasina Social Capital is an investment and financial activism firm that believes community-sourced impact data should set the standards for how publicly traded companies participate in gender, racial, economic, and climate justice. With Adasina, investors can seek both financial and social returns that are accountable to the well-being of the people and planet they impact.

Adasina Social Capital is the sister company of Robasciotti & Philipson, a registered investment advisory firm with over 15 years of experience creating social justice portfolios for clients. Both companies are majority-owned and operated by women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community - they are headquartered in San Francisco and maintain client relationships throughout the United States. More information is available at https://adasina.com/.

