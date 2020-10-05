Horizon Next Awarded Media AOR Duties for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Next the nimble, data-powered agency within Horizon Media, announced today that it has been awarded AOR duties for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, a leading mortgage lender best known for being a pioneer in the digital mortgage space. The award is effective immediately and will be managed by the New York office of Horizon Next.

AmeriSave offers an entirely online approval process. When the pandemic hit, AmeriSave was already a digital business and, without the need to re-invent its business model, it was able to adapt immediately to the changing financial needs of consumers during the pandemic. This long-term industry vision has helped AmeriSave become one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation, recently announcing plans to recruit and hire more than 2,000 new employees over the next six months.

AmeriSave was looking for a partner who understood to the importance of seizing this unique moment in time. The pandemic has resulted in record low interest rates causing many homeowners to consider refinancing their homes. They needed a nimble partner with a data driven philosophy to drive sales overnight while building brand over time. After comprehensive conversations, AmeriSave found Horizon Next to be that true business partner to help innovate and drive the next phase of growth. Horizon Next was named AOR across Performance, Linear TV, OTT, Search, Social and Programmatic, and was tasked to drive increased volume of qualified consumers through the AmeriSave 10-step funnel to purchase.

A key point of difference for Horizon Next was its ability to leverage Horizon Media’s blu. platform, the parent agency’s layered, iterative audience approach. Horizon’s blu. platform connects to a client’s existing martech, enabling Horizon and Horizon Next to identify high value audiences, assign messages and propensity by audience for better business outcomes, and to scale campaigns via custom modeling and incremental linear inventory. Powered by Horizon Media’s blu., Horizon Next will implement an always-on performance feedback loop for AmeriSave to provide continuous campaign improvement.

“As AmeriSave looks toward growth, the team at Horizon Next is excited by the business challenge of growing top of mind awareness while continuing to drive sales and mortgage purchases,” said Gene Turner, President of Horizon Next. “By using Horizon Media’s blu. platform, we will deepen AmeriSave’s ability to further enhance the consumer experience throughout the customer purchase journey. With their vision and relentless focus on improving results, AmeriSave is the ideal ambitious partner for us,” said Turner.

“I saw an immediate opportunity for our business when I read in the press about how Horizon Media utilizes data within their proprietary blu. platform,” said Patrick Markert, CEO, Founder of AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. “Implementing true people-based marketing at scale is central to the success of our business model. For future growth, it is critical for us to increase the volume of qualified consumers and lead the highest value prospects through our sales funnel. Having spoken with Gene and his team, we recognized the significant revenue potential of working with Horizon Next.” Said Patrick Markert.

Horizon Next has been driving growth for more than 25 leading DTC brands and 20 more innovative brands that are disrupting the landscape. Powered by Horizon Media’s blu. platform, Horizon Next is a truly disruptive force for brands like AmeriSave with aggressive goals and an accountable mindset.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , Inc. is a leader in delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of approximately $9 billion and over 2,400 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to the AdAge Datacenter.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal, and was named by Fortune as a best place to work for Diversity, Women and Millennials.

Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, has earned a host of industry accolades and, in 2019, garnered the industry’s highest honor when he was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame.

About Horizon Next

Horizon Next is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. Horizon Next has 410 employees and manages over $2B in client investments. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Gene Turner, President, the group has grown into one of the industry's most innovative and data-driven marketing organizations. Horizon Next partners with clients to provide strategic leadership, brand strategy, media planning and investment, data strategy, campaign measurement and reporting, advanced analytics and optimization across all channels.

For further information please contact

Horizon Media

Stephen Hall

shall@horizonmedia.com



