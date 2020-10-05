Will Coronavirus Catapult Us into A Digital Age ... Our Soul Searching Thoughts at Payments2.0
As the Coronavirus pandemic doesnt show signs of slowing, we are left wondering what the longterm impact of it will be, could a cashless society be one of them?
Payments2.0 is building the NEW NORMAL payments solution to help newbies and pros transit seamlessly says”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coronavirus pandemic has changed society as we know it over just a few months — working from home, social distancing, masks and countries across the globe are on the brink of an economic roller coaster ride. Once upon a time the concept of a cashless society may have sounded like it was straight from science fiction, but the rise of e-commerce, flexibility of banking and the growing number of ‘no cash accepted’ signs in physical shops has left purses empty, with the exception of a debit or credit card.
— Hemangi Pathrabe, Queen Bee at Payments2.0
Despite the direction we appear to be heading, no society exists yet that is entirely cash-free. Cash has almost been eliminated in several countries, Sweden being an interesting example, where cash withdrawals have been declining by around 10% every year. In 2019, just 1% of Swedens GDP was made up of cash transactions.
ADAPTING OR CATAPULTING INTO THE ‘NEW NORMAL’
It did not take long for people’s spending habits to change. By April, the use of ATMs in the UK had fallen by about 60 percent compared to a year ago. Subsequent consumer research found that only one in 10 still wanted to pay in cash but it was not being accepted.
ATM withdrawals in Switzerland also fell by nearly 50 percent between mid-March and mid-April, while more than 11,000 vendors joined a contactless payments system to allow users to make NFC payments and tap and go cards.
In several countries, including Canada, Greece, Ireland, Malta, Poland, and Turkey, Mastercard and Visa actively worked with the governments to provide a touch-free experience to customers and make it easier for merchants to accept contactless payments. This means cardholders could purchase more of what they needed and simply tap to pay, without having to use a PIN pad.
A cultural shift was noticed in cash-loving Germany as well. For the first time ever, both the country’s biggest retailers and small businesses – who used to accept only banknotes and coins – joined the war on cash and actively began to promote the use of contactless payments.
And while data suggests that Gen-Z is more likely than other generations to embrace a wider range of alternative payment methods, interestingly in Germany, even the older, most cash-savvy customers (aged 60 and above) have embraced the change. Overall, 57 percent Germans use cashless payment methods now more than they did before the pandemic.
Japan, which is one of the most cash-based economies in the advanced world, is also contemplating a federal growth strategy to promote a cashless society culture as a response to the needs of a post-COVID era.
With more people staying home, it was anticipated that global online payment platforms will witness an increase in payment volumes from online shopping, music and video streaming services, and even online gaming. But e-commerce plays only a small role in the evolving consumer payments landscape.
The accelerated move to a new cashless paradigm is stemming from a wide variety of industries and economic sectors that are not necessarily associated with cashless or contactless spending, traditionally - Yes This is Absolutely True! Let me cite a few examples for you to understand ... P2P Payments are adapting swiftly while Groceries, Retail Stores and even Restaurants, Bars and Vending Machines are going cashless, Yes - We are being catapulted by the coronavirus into a digital age.
Let none of this disturb you if you are NOT READY YET - Payments2.0 is building the NEW NORMAL payments solution to help newbies and pros transit seamlessly quipped Hemangi Pathrabe, Queen Bee at Payments2.0
We are addressing the opportunities in the emerging markets building an alternate banking ecosystem keeping financial inclusion on top so that even the unbanked can now make a better choice that is simple, helping them save and transfer all with the convenience at the click of a button.
We provide retail financial products, including universal payment platform, multi-currency digital wallets, Stored Value card solutions on a secure digital banking platform.
Born out of a brain storming idea to change the way payments are made today, Payments2.0 is founded by ex-bankers with experience in Banking, Payments, Cards, Digital wallets and Information security domains, so what evolved was not another techie company but a company that understands Digital Money
Our goal is to create a secure, trusted and easy to use global payment solutions.
Comprehensive Converged Payment Solutions - Anytime, Anywhere, Anyway, Any currency
