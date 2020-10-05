Pathways Consulting Group Announces Promotion of Mary Manzo to President and Chief Operating Officer
Accelerating its growth and expansion plansISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Consulting Group, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is very pleased to announce the promotion of Mary Manzo to President and Chief Operating Officer.
Jeff Giovinazzo will continue in his role of CEO of Pathways Consulting Group, with Mary assuming Jeff’s previous role of President. He will remain involved in supporting the company’s strategic growth initiatives and supporting the executive team.
During her 35 years in the technology industry, Mary has always been a champion of change and innovation, leveraging her leadership skills and embracing new technology in order to produce results that consistently exceed sales, profit and operational expectations.
“Mary has served as COO through Pathways Consulting Group's growth and strategic development from almost the very beginning of Pathways existence. She has the knowledge, dedication to detail, and passion it takes to lead our organization through continuous market evolution and increasing demand for our services,” said Jeff Giovinazzo, CEO of Pathways Consulting Group.
As President and COO, Mary’s areas of responsibility will include the management of corporate wide operations, delivering technology-driven business services and solutions, providing outstanding customer service, and driving profitable revenue growth.
Mary stated, “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Pathways Consulting Group as we are set to continue our momentum and accelerate our leadership as the partner of choice for C‑suite leaders driving digital transformation with ServiceNow.”
About Pathways Consulting Group
Pathways Consulting Group, a New Jersey based company, is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and is 100% dedicated to delivering unparalleled ServiceNow expertise to help companies transform their business and drive value with ServiceNow. Helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade, they are recognized by ServiceNow for their 5/5 customer satisfaction rating and have earned a reputation for strategic and technical excellence as well as a flexible, collaborative approach and proven outcomes. For more information visit https://www.pathwayscg.com
