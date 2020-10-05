Genasys Inc. Closes Acquisition of Enterprise Software Provider, Amika Mobile

Amika Mobile Renamed Genasys Communications Canada

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Amika Mobile, a Canada-based enterprise software provider of critical communications, event situational awareness and emergency management products. Under the terms of the closing, Amika Mobile has been renamed Genasys Communications Canada.



“This acquisition expands the Company's enterprise software solutions and enhances our unified multi-channel critical communications platform,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “By adding on-premise, cloud or hybrid operations designed to be fully scalable for small businesses or large deployments with millions of users, we plan to accelerate our software business growth and successfully compete in the fast-growing emergency warning and critical event management markets.”

For more information on Genasys Communications Canada, go to: canada.genasys.com .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes its Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Workforce Management, LRAD® voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

