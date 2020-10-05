MariMed Launches Natures’ Heritage™ Solventless “Live Rosin” in Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, today launched a new line of solventless concentrates under its Nature’s Heritage brand. Live rosin is a highly concentrated solvent-free cannabis hash oil where terpenes and cannabinoids are largely preserved from the natural plant. These Nature’s Heritage concentrates will be available in rotating varieties of sativa, indica, and hybrid strains.



“Our live rosin concentrates will provide the best option for the most discerning cannabis consumers and patients in Massachusetts,” said Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and SVP sales at MariMed. “We made a strategic decision to produce this ultra-premium product based upon strong demand for solventless, flavorful, pure, and potent cannabis concentrates from a growing group of consumers. Adding live rosin and other advanced concentrates to our product portfolio will significantly expand our market share and revenue going forward.”

Sebastian Pollack, Product Engineer at MariMed, added, “The process of creating live rosin cannot be rushed. Our proprietary process starts with the very best Nature’s Heritage flower and requires a dedicated focus to produce a truly exceptional product. We are confident that this is the highest-quality live rosin consumers can find in Massachusetts today.”

Nature’s Heritage has already established itself as one of the top-selling and most sought-after flower brands in Massachusetts and Maryland. The Company is now building on this success with the launch of live rosin and additional products, including other concentrates, a variety of RSO products, vaporizers, and pre-rolls, coming to market over the next several months, all within the Nature’s Heritage brand.

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™”, Nature’s Heritage™”, Bourne Baking Co.", and “Kalm Fusion™”. These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

