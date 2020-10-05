Development of Next-Generation Drugs to Inhibit Ravages of Chronic Inflammation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Solving One of the Largest Drivers of Disease: Inflammation.”



Staggering to think that 50% of all deaths are attributable to inflammation-related diseases. Multiple studies indicate that chronic inflammation triggers a cascade of disease-causing effects. The condition has also been linked to Alzheimer's disease, cancer, heart disease and diabetes among others. Periodic increases in inflammation to combat injury or infection are normal, even necessary to survive. However, the immune system doesn’t shut off in chronic inflammation, continuing to act as if there's a problem — either because one still exists or because the inflammatory response isn’t working correctly. This understanding opens revolutionary new possibilities for treatment and therapeutics.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) is developing novel therapeutics to treat inflammation, the fundamental basis of most disease states. The company is led by distinguished serial biomedical entrepreneurs, who were the first to successfully develop anti-inflammatory drugs such as the anti-TNF biologics and the anti-integrin inhibitors that are now on the market generating multibillions of dollars per year in sales. 180 Life Sciences’ clinical-stage research is now focused on developing the next generation of innovative anti-inflammatory drugs to inhibit the ravages of chronic inflammation and provide relief for millions of patients with inflammatory disease.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. KBL Merger Corp. IV previously announced plans to merge with 180 Life Sciences and, in connection with the merger, consummated a bridge financing on June 29, 2020, and submitted its latest S4 filing with the SEC on Aug. 28, 2020. Close of the business combination is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. Following the merger, the new company will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker symbol “ATNF.” For more information, visit the company’s website at www.180LifeSciences.com .

KBLM has valued 180 Life Sciences at $175 million, with the acquisition being carried out via a share swap, with each share of 180 Life Sciences to be exchanged for one share of KBLM.

