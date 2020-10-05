Hard Seltzer Market is Generating Revenue of $10,921.9 Million by 2027, at CAGR 12.7% Growth Rate
Increase in prevalence of AIDs/HIV and STIs, rise in the millennial population, and surge in influence of social media drive the growth of the global market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard Seltzer Market by ABV Content(ABV Less Than 5% and ABV More Than 5%), Packaging (Metal Cans, Glass Bottles, and Plastic Bottles), and Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". As per the report, the global hard seltzer industry was pegged at $3.83 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $10.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2027.
COVID-19 scenario:
• Majority of the producers have suspended their product launches and assembling activities in developing countries from regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
• Even after six months of the pandemic, many countries are practicing complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has created a challenge for hard seltzer manufacturers to expand their businesses in untapped regions.
Increase in prevalence of AIDs/HIV and STIs, rise in the millennial population, and surge in influence of social media drive the growth of the global hard seltzer market. However, availability of substitute products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
By packaging, the metal cans segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global hard seltzer market, as it is lightweight, impermeable, and has high flexibility properties which make it ideal for the packaging of hard seltzer beverages.However, the glass bottles segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, due to benefits associated such as maintain flavor brilliance and freshness, display appeal, and sustainable.
By distribution channel, the on-trade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the study period, owing to increasing number of consumers drinking hard seltzers in bars and restaurants as it has a high standard of services, privacy, and community involvement. However, the off-trade segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global hard seltzer market, due to the growing retail industry, urbanization, and expansions of the cities.
By region, the global hard seltzer market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to growing preferences of flavored malt and alcoholic beverages and high preferences for low alcohol content, calories, and gluten-free beverages. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of the flavored beverages, growing disposable income, and rising millennial population.
Top Key Players: Truly, White claw, Barefoot Cellars, Future Proof Brands LLC, Bon & Viv, Ficks & Co, Nude, Kona Brewing Co., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., and Bud Light Seltzer
Key findings of the study:
• The hard seltzer market was valued at $3,831.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1 0,921.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7 % during the forecast period.
• By ABV content, the ABV content less than 5% segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 13.6 % during the forecast period.
• In 2019, depending packaging, the metal cans segment was valued at $1,975.6 million, accounting for 51.5 % of the global Hard Seltzer market share.
• In 2019, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $7,441.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5 % during the forecast period.
