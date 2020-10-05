Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market to reach US $33.87 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Size, Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

North America will have the largest environmental hazard monitoring software market size increase in the coming years. The major players of the Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market are 3M, General Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, and many more

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market by Component (Monitors {Indoor, Outdoor, Portable}, Software, Services), Method Outlook (Active, Continuous, Intermittent, Passive), Component (Temperature, Moisture, Biological, Chemical, Particulate Matter, Noise), End-user (Government, Corporate, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Rapid population growth and the rise in pollution level with toxic gases has become a cause of concern with most of the countries across the globe. This has led to the development of hazard monitoring software. The industrialization has been the cause of the rise of pollution as well. Hence, the global Environmental Hazard Monitoring software market size will be USD 33.87 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.5%. Also, the Ongoing installation of environmental monitoring has led to a rise in the market. Furthermore, organizations are concerned about the rising pollution levels.

The petrochemical industry covers industries that are associated with risks in terms of environmental pollution. Therefore, several governments across the globe are increasingly implementing strict laws for pollution monitoring and control. As a result, these companies maintain a wide range of pollution monitoring equipment for air pollution measurement and control.

The Environmental Hazard Monitoring software market is divided into five regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America will have the highest market size in the forecast period. Due to the high investment in uplifting the environment, the US and Canada will have the highest market share in the market.

The major players of the Environmental Hazard Monitoring software are 3M, Danaher Corporation; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc, Siemens, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The Environmental Hazard Monitoring software market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market by Product

Chapter 6 Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market by Method

Chapter 7 Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market by Component

Chapter 8 End-user Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9 Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

