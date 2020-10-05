Spirometer Market to reach US $2,097.9 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Size, Macroeconomic Indicators, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate owing to rising demand for spirometers from emerging economies such as Japan, China, and India

The "Global Spirometer Market by Product (Device, Consumables and Accessories, Software), Mechanism (Flow Sensor, Peak Flow Meter), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Healthcare), Region and Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global spirometer market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global spirometer market have been studied in detail.

The global spirometer market was valued at USD 833.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of COPD coupled with technological advancements in monitoring solutions is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

North America currently holds the largest share in Spirometer market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. However, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of growing geriatric population especially across emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan in particular. Furthermore, the market growth across the Asia Pacific region is attributed to rising government focus on development of advanced healthcare facilities for the growing population.

The prominent players operating in global spirometer market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teleflex Incorporated, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, VYAIRE, Hillrom, Sibelmed, FUKUDA SANGYO CO., LTD, SCHILLER AG among other prominent players.

