Video Surveillance Market Worth $33.60 Billion at 6.8% CAGR; Development of Facial Recognition Applications to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video surveillance market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing usage of deep learning technology. It helps in lowering the calibration of algorithms and facilitating video analytics. Therefore, it is capable of driving the usage of video surveillance software in the near future. This information is given in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."." The report further mentions that the market size was USD 19.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.60 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers-

Increasing Smart City Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide is one of the major video surveillance market growth drivers. The Carnegie Endowment for the International Peace Organization published a paper in 2019 which states that out of the total 176 countries, 75 of them are using AI for surveillance purposes, such as smart citing, facial recognition systems, and more. It proves that the rising development of facial recognition applications and smart city initiatives by several regions would contribute to the market growth.

Restraints-

Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Growth

In December 2019, as the outbreak of Covid-19 started in Wuhan, China began showcasing a reduction in production backed by the lack of man-power. It is because China is considered to be a major hub for the production of video surveillance equipment. In addition to that, the local demand for this type of equipment is likely to lower as every country is currently emphasizing on controlling the pandemic. Almost every region, such as Asia Pacific and North America are under lockdown. It would affect the cross-border and domestic transportation and logistics of video surveillance systems, such as system-on-chip devices and CMOS sensors. If the pandemic is controlled, it would have a considerable impact on the market. If not, then it can obstruct growth for a long time period.





List Of Key companies profiled in the Video Surveillance Market. They are as follows:

Avigilon Corporation

BCDVideo

Bosch GmbH

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco

FLIR Systems, Inc.





Detailed Table of Content

1. Introduction 1.1. Definition, By Segment 1.2. Research Approach 1.3. Sources 2. Executive Summary 3. Market Dynamics 3.1. Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities 3.2. Emerging Trends 4. Key Insights 4.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators 4.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players 4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis 5. Global Video Surveillance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 5.1. Key Findings / Summary 5.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 5.2.1. By Component (Value) 5.2.1.1. Hardware 5.2.1.1.1. Camera 5.2.1.1.1.1.Hybrid Camera 5.2.1.1.1.2.Analog Camera 5.2.1.1.1.3.IP Camera 5.2.1.1.2. Storage Devices 5.2.1.1.3. Others 5.2.1.2. Software 5.2.1.2.1. Video Management Software 5.2.1.2.2. Video Analytics Software 5.2.1.3. Video as a Service (VSaaS) 5.2.2. By End-User (Value) 5.2.2.1. Commercial 5.2.2.2. Industrial 5.2.2.3. Residential 5.2.2.4. Government 5.2.3. By Geography (Value) 5.2.3.1. North America 5.2.3.2. Europe 5.2.3.3. Asia Pacific 5.2.3.4. Middle East and Africa





