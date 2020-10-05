The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Celebrates its 35-Year Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is proud to be celebrating 35 years of delivering southern hospitality, “approachable” oceanfront luxury, and Lowcountry memories since it’s opening in October of 1985.



The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa delivers exceptional guest experiences, earning accolades like the AAA 4-Diamond Award and 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. Set amidst the stunning landscape of Hilton Head Island, the resort’s prime location on the island’s more secluded north end allows for the quiet serenity that separates it from its competitors. From the moment of arrival, guests are enveloped in the peaceful beauty of the natural beachfront, the warm hospitality of the resort’s associates, and a sense of the brand’s commitment to wellness infused into every element of the guest experience. Private balconies in all 416 guest rooms, three oceanfront pools, on-site Heavenly Spa by Westin, world-class golf, and “farm-and-sea-to-table” dining are just a few of the renewing amenities offered to guests.

The Westin is not just a serene oceanfront travel destination, but remains a pillar of the Hilton Head Island community. Through the years, the resort has supported many local and national organizations such as The Deep Well Project, Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, Bluffton Self Help, The Outside Foundation, Island Rec Center, The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina and Children’s Miracle Network. The Westin is also a proud sponsor of such annual Island events as The RBC Heritage presented by Boeing and The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival.

Anniversary Offerings – To commemorate this milestone, The Westin is offering travelers the opportunity to join in the celebration, whether on-property or online. The resort is offering a special $35 prix fixe 3-course menu throughout October and a 35th anniversary cocktail to toast to the occasion. The Heavenly Spa by Westin is offering 35% off select retail products from a selection of professional skincare, beauty, and wellness products. A special 35th Anniversary room package, which includes a $135 resort credit, is available for booking for stays through the end of the year. Social media users have the opportunity to win this package by entering one of two contests on Facebook (WestinHiltonHead) and Instagram (@westinHHI). The 35th Anniversary room package is available for booking at www.westinHHI.com with promotional code D60 or by clicking here.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is located 5 minutes from the Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH), and 50 minutes from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).

