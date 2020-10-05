JAGGAER Brings Together World’s Top Procurement Thought Leaders for Fall 2020 Educational Webinar Series

Experts from Deloitte, Forrester, Gartner, Spend Matters, The Hackett Group and more come together to discuss macroeconomic risks, continuous innovation, supplier diversity and more

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces its fall 2020 webinar series. The program will equip procurement professionals with valuable insights on the most critical issues in the market today that they can use to strategically guide their organizations into the future. The webinar series is packed with some of best and brightest minds in the space – including analysts from Deloitte, Forrester, Gartner, Spend Matters and The Hackett Group, and special guests from Blue Cross, Papa John’s and more.



“The industry looks much different today than it did seven months ago. From the urgency around diversity, human equity and business ethics to dealing with disruption, economic uncertainty, political tensions and more, procurement and supply chain leaders are facing new pressures and imperatives,” said Jim Bureau, JAGGAER’s CEO. “We’ve created this series to give professionals globally the knowledge, perspective and solutions they need to tackle these issues right now and set themselves and their organizations up for success over the next five years and beyond.”

The four-part series, hosted by JAGGAER, will kick off October 6th and run through December, covering a broad range of critical procurement topics, including:

Do You Have a 360° View of Your Suppliers? (October 6): With pandemic risk top of mind in 2020, this webinar will explore the macroeconomic disruptions that are a constant threat to global supply chains. Hear from Spend Matters’ Magnus Bergfors, Riskmethods’ Heiko Schwarz, EcoVadis’ Emily Rakowski, and JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau as they discuss how to address CSR, contract and economic risks.

(October 6): With pandemic risk top of mind in 2020, this webinar will explore the macroeconomic disruptions that are a constant threat to global supply chains. Hear from Spend Matters’ Magnus Bergfors, Riskmethods’ Heiko Schwarz, EcoVadis’ Emily Rakowski, and JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau as they discuss how to address CSR, contract and economic risks. 25 Years of Procurement Innovation (October 27): Gartner’s Senior Director Analyst Patrick Connaughton, JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau and special guests from Deloitte and Blue Cross Blue Shield will reflect on how the procurement function has changed over the past quarter century and where technology will help leaders deliver even more value moving forward.

(October 27): Gartner’s Senior Director Analyst Patrick Connaughton, JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau and special guests from Deloitte and Blue Cross Blue Shield will reflect on how the procurement function has changed over the past quarter century and where technology will help leaders deliver even more value moving forward. The Evolution of Supplier Relationships (November 10): Supplier management has radically changed over the past 25 years. Forrester’s VP and Principal Analyst Duncan Jones and JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau will shed light into how technology has changed the lens through which businesses and the public looks at suppliers, and how that transformation affects efforts to build stronger relationships.

(November 10): Supplier management has radically changed over the past 25 years. Forrester’s VP and Principal Analyst Duncan Jones and JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau will shed light into how technology has changed the lens through which businesses and the public looks at suppliers, and how that transformation affects efforts to build stronger relationships. The Importance of Supplier Diversity Programs (December 1): The series will finish with a session on why procurement teams should prioritize supplier diversity, ethical sourcing practices, addressing environmental issues and more. Chris Sawchuck, The Hackett Group’s Principal and Global Procurement Advisory Practice Leader, Jamie Crump, President of the Richwell Group, and a special guest from Papa John’s will share how the industry can proactively drive these initiatives forward.

Attendees will receive one Continuing Education Hour (CEH) from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) per webinar to maintain their supply management certifications.

“Staying on top of trends, market dynamics and technology developments is critical for the supply management and procurement profession, especially in today’s shifting business landscape,” said Thomas Derry, CEO at Institute for Supply Management. “Offering continuing education credits for participation during this series will help practitioners cultivate resiliency and help their organizations withstand new challenges they may face.”

To register or learn more about the series, please visit here.

