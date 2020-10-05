Cubix Launches Designster, a Graphic Design Platform with Unlimited Graphic Designs at Flat Rates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix, a full-stack software development company, has recently announced the launch of its design platform Designster. The new venture will help clients get unlimited graphic designs at one flat rate, ensuring a stronger and bolder brand persona while assisting clients in enhancing their marketing efforts with Designster’s design boost. Known for its top-notch designs, Cubix has introduced Designster for the design community to work collaboratively and exploit opportunities.
Cubix has been helping entrepreneurs and businesses with software and mobile app development since 2008, focusing on building long-lasting relationships with its clients. Most of its clients look for post-development services to aid their marketing and branding via interactive designs. Cubix realized the increasing demand of its clients for design services post-development and decided to introduce a design platform that will help its clients take the product forward. Designster is an innovative kick in the design industry, offering unlimited designs at one flat rate.
Designster will entertain unlimited graphic design requests with monthly minimum flat fee. It will cover all their branding, website designs, ads, promotional materials, animations etc. With a fast turnaround time, Designster has an engaging platform for coordination between clients and designers through different channels. Faster and uninterrupted communication will get the job done quickly while giving clients exactly the designs they required. With top-notch software and mobile app development, Cubix is now ready to offer an excellent graphic design platform to its clients to help launch their digital products into the market.
Designster is offering three packages to its clients. The packages include Basic for $299/month, Pro for $699/month, and Premium for $999/month. Clients will get dedicated designers, unlimited revisions, native source files, and more according to the package they choose. Designster has an engaging client portal for making design requests and direct interaction with dedicated designers, offering an inclusive work environment. Designster comes with Slack integration for excellent communication and cooperation.
Cubix is moving forward with its designster platform to establish long-term relationships with its clients, help turn digital products into brands with exciting graphic designs. Designster is launching with an exciting 2 months for the price of one offer. For more information on Designster, visit www.designster.io.
Usman Ahmed
Cubix has been helping entrepreneurs and businesses with software and mobile app development since 2008, focusing on building long-lasting relationships with its clients. Most of its clients look for post-development services to aid their marketing and branding via interactive designs. Cubix realized the increasing demand of its clients for design services post-development and decided to introduce a design platform that will help its clients take the product forward. Designster is an innovative kick in the design industry, offering unlimited designs at one flat rate.
Designster will entertain unlimited graphic design requests with monthly minimum flat fee. It will cover all their branding, website designs, ads, promotional materials, animations etc. With a fast turnaround time, Designster has an engaging platform for coordination between clients and designers through different channels. Faster and uninterrupted communication will get the job done quickly while giving clients exactly the designs they required. With top-notch software and mobile app development, Cubix is now ready to offer an excellent graphic design platform to its clients to help launch their digital products into the market.
Designster is offering three packages to its clients. The packages include Basic for $299/month, Pro for $699/month, and Premium for $999/month. Clients will get dedicated designers, unlimited revisions, native source files, and more according to the package they choose. Designster has an engaging client portal for making design requests and direct interaction with dedicated designers, offering an inclusive work environment. Designster comes with Slack integration for excellent communication and cooperation.
Cubix is moving forward with its designster platform to establish long-term relationships with its clients, help turn digital products into brands with exciting graphic designs. Designster is launching with an exciting 2 months for the price of one offer. For more information on Designster, visit www.designster.io.
Usman Ahmed
Cubix Inc
+1 866-978-2220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn