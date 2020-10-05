AirBoss Defense Group Awarded $22 Million for a Portfolio of Survivability Equipment

/EIN News/ -- LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) announced today that over the past 2 months it has been awarded more than $22 million in new contracts for the full portfolio of the company’s survivability solutions. These contracts are in addition to the company’s previously announced awards to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These orders are also in addition to the $15M in other non-Government COVID-19 response orders received earlier this year.



ADG is committed to providing world class solutions that span the breadth of survivability response. These awards are expected to provide a diverse range of survivability solutions to military users, first responders, medical providers and law enforcement personnel globally. These new orders address the survivability needs for the breadth of ADG’s customer base, the US military and our allies as well as the commercial, medical and first responder communities.

These recent orders include protected payloads supporting previously fielding Husky 2G vehicle systems. Support equipment includes Ground Penetrating Radar and other accessories for the Egyptian military, molded glove and overboot awards for the United Arab Emirates, as well as a number of smaller orders for various groups in the U.S., with a focus on chemical and biological solutions including Mass Casualty Decontamination (MCD) shelter systems and various Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) products.

MCD shelter systems are being procured through the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical Preparedness Program (CP2), supporting the development of incident response capabilities for US Allies. Through a partnership with AVOX Systems, ADG is designing and manufacturing the PAPR system to integrate with the Joint Service Aircrew Mask as a part of the JSAM program. Commercially, FlexAir and C420 PAPRs, hoods, filters and decontamination shelter systems are being procured by various law enforcement agencies, EMS services and hospital networks in the US and internationally.

In support of our international allies, ADG has been contracted to supply 62,000 pair of AirBoss Molded Gloves (AMG) and 62,000 pair of Molded AirBoss Lightweight Overboots (MALO) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The AMG and MALO are ambidextrous chemical protective handwear and footwear solutions that provide 24 hours of continuous protection against chemical agents. These products will be manufactured at AirBoss facilities in Auburn Hills, MI and Acton Vale, Quebec and will be delivered over a 22-month contract period.

In support of an existing contract, ADG will be supplying Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Self Defense Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (SDROWS), Interrogation Arms and Field Service Representative (FSR) support to the Arab Republic of Egypt supporting previously fielded Husky 2G vehicles. The Husky is a blast-survivable, mission configurable vehicle platform that deploys a range of radar and sensor systems for countermine and non-conventional explosive detection. To date ADG has deployed more than 1,500 Husky systems globally.

This contract has been awarded to Critical Solutions International (CSI), an ADG company, as a part of the company’s 5-year requirements contract with Army Contracting Command – Warren (ACC-WRN). The contract, awarded in 2017, provides Husky 2G vehicles, GPR, vehicle accessories, spare parts, and training in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Services are planned to begin by the end of 2020 with material deliveries to begin in Q1 2021 and be delivered over a 24-month period.

Additionally, CSI has been contracted to provide 365 Rollover Detection Warning System (RDWS) devices to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a unit of the U.S. Army Europe. The 2nd Cavalry, an active Stryker infantry and cavalry regiment, will take delivery of the RDWS devices in February 2021. The RDWS advises the user of impending vehicle rollover conditions based on terrain, operation, and vehicle limitations/parameters. The technology allows vehicle operators to be alerted of dangerous operating conditions in order to adjust as necessary to mitigate the risk.

“As a survivability company, ADG is uniquely positioned to answer the call of both military and commercial users who now more than ever require world class protection capabilities,” said Patrick Callahan, CEO of ADG. “Our diverse product line offers field-proven solutions that span the survivability spectrum from threat prevention to incident response in both tactical and commercial applications. Our team has demonstrated the ability to substantially support a variety of customer needs and we continue to work to improve and expand our product offerings to address the ever-evolving threats users are facing.”

ADG is a survivability company that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. AirBoss Defense, an ADG brand, is a recognized world leader in rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, medical protection equipment, personal respiratory protective products, CBRN protective equipment, and cold weather combat footwear.

